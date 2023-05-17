FEI takes action to improve substandard facilities at shows





Debate over how to address substandard facilities at shows has resulted in a new process to make sure all FEI events are up to scratch.

Years of discussion over stable security and cleanliness, appropriate footing and more has led to the FEI developing a way to categorically assess events – and take action if facilities are below par.

The FEI has developed 14 key event requirements (KERs), which cover basic standards of the aforementioned areas, and more. If approved, it will come into effect in January.

The federation has opted to improve other areas, such as accessibility, accommodation and catering, through promotion of best practice and education via online guidelines. These are “living documents”, so they can be continually updated.

Tim Hadaway, FEI director of games operations, presented the project at the FEI Sport Forum (24–25 April).

Mr Hadaway said that there will be a simple “yes or no system” on the reporting form, to make it clear whether each of the individual 14 requirements was met or not.

“This is absolutely not about introducing new requirements to our sport,” said Mr Hadaway. “They already exist in our rules, and are already being delivered I’m sure in the vast majority of cases.

“This is much more about highlighting these points, and putting in place more robust processes to monitor and to follow up what I believe will be a minority of instances where these requirements are not being met, or perhaps crucially, not being met to expectation.”

In reality, much of this is about making sure the left hand is talking to the right. For example, in the FEI’s myriad rules, there are already protocols that cover cleaning and disinfection of stables. So the FEI is proposing formally linking this up to the relevant KER.

Peter Bollen, president of Equestrian Organisers, urged the FEI “not to put requirements so high that it will create a lot of costs for organisers”.

And although the FEI stressed this does not mean extra requirements for organisers, Mr Hadaway said the organisation will take the opportunity to “scrutinise” some areas, including whether current minimum arena sizes are fit for purpose.

Events that fall below standard will be asked for a commitment to improve before the following year. If that happens again, the FEI will ask for solid evidence about what the event is doing to fix its issues. And as a last resort, the FEI can remove fixtures from the calendar.

International Jumping Riders Club president Eleonora Ottaviani thanked the FEI for the project, adding that it was “necessary to have this clarification and explanation”.

“Peter, you have not to be worried about the cost because most of the organisers already fulfil this and are doing a lot for the security of the stables,” she said.

“In the end, what the rules are asking – and what the riders are asking for – is to be clean, to offer a clean shower for the grooms, and to have a clean stable in order not to have problems with contamination or doping.”

