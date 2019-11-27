Urgent calls for action to reduce contamination risks at shows *H&H Plus*

Urgent calls have been made to reduce contamination risk at shows and improve horse welfare by introducing stricter rules.

The FEI has promised “constructive discussion” after the International Jumping Riders Club (IJRC) asked for “urgent intervention”.

The proposed measures include certificates to prove disinfection of stables, dogs to be banned from stabling zones, a reduction in the number of people allowed in the stabling zone and no unauthorised visits.

The IJRC also asked for straw, hay and feed sold by organising committees to have a certificate declaring them “free of doping substances” and assuming responsibility on organisers’ part in failed dope tests caused by contamination.

