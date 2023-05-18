Farewell to showjumper who died with his family and loyal dog by his side





South African showjumper Ronnie Lawrence died peacefully at home, at the age of 65, on 27 April.

Born in Northern Rhodesia (Zambia) in 1957, Ronnie started his career aged 16, when he won an Anglo American-sponsored scholarship, initiated by George Morris and sponsored by Anglo American to train in England with Lars Sederholm. Also at 16, he was awarded his national Rhodesian colours for eventing and showjumping at junior and adult level.

In 1979, he moved to South Africa and in 1984, Ronnie took a South African-bred ex-racehorse to England, to prepare for the Los Angeles Olympics. He jumped clear in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Hickstead and after this went to America to train with George Morris and competed on the winter circuit in Florida, and Spruce Meadows in Canada.

He won the South African showjumping championships in 1987 and 1988 and the following year the Derby title on the popular grey mare High Hopes.

Ronnie returned to Europe after winning the World Cup series in South Africa on his Selle Français stallion, Vallon Rouge. Then he competed in Jerez de la Frontera, Brussels, Mechelen, Olympia, and Mill Street then on to the World Cup final.

After Gothenburg, Ronnie returned to South Africa and founded Highborn Equestrian Academy, where many a South African champion was born. In the mid 2000s, Ronnie returned with his partner Andre to Europe, where he was given special permission to ride in the Dutch championships, then on to the UK in 2012 where he competed successfully at Hickstead, jumping clear in the Nations Cup. Besides Ronnie’s illustrious riding career, he also took great pride in being the coach of Ronnie Healy and Charlotte Platt.

The couple returned to South Africa in 2014, where Ronnie won numerous national titles and classes. Ronnie continued to coach, producing a string of riders including Hannah Garton, Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic bronze medallist.

Having been diagnosed with cancer in January 2020, Ronnie suffered a major heart attack resulting in triple bypass surgery. He still competed in a Derby and World Cup legs throughout this time. Ronnie died on South Africa Freedom Day, surrounded by his beloved Andre, his sister Penny and his loyal dog Lucky.

Messages of condolence can be sent to diva.equine@gmail.com

