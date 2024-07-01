The death of a popular stallion, Olympic record hopes, and other things the horse world is talking about





Death of a super sire

Top showjumping and breeding stallion Je T’aime Flamenco has died aged 24, having been put down after a short illness following a happy retirement from competition – he had stood at Stallion AI Services since 2006. The “loveable stallion with cheeky charm”, known as “Doug” at home, was a son of Flamenco De Semilly and bred in Belgium by Michel Spaas. Pennie Cornish imported the stallion as a five-year-old and he was bought by the late Eddie and Sue Davies for Irish Olympian Billy Twomey to ride.

How Charlotte Dujardin could make history in Paris

It is possible that dressage megastar Charlotte Dujardin could become Great Britain’s most decorated female Olympian of all time, now that she has been selected for the dressage team for the Paris Olympics. Having already won six Olympic dressage medals, including three golds, she holds a joint record with former cyclist Dame Laura Kenny. If Charlotte was to win any medal in Paris she would become the record holder. Of course being selected is no guarantee of a medal, but given the rider is proven to thrive under pressure and the British team is one of the strongest ever selected for a dressage championship, you wouldn’t bet against it. And what a fantastic result that would be for the hard-working rider, her owners and trainer, and Olympic dressage as a whole. Good luck to Charlotte and the whole team in Paris.

Triumph for a pony once found with maggot-infested wounds

A pony who was found collapsed, emaciated and covered in maggots has become a champion at the Royal Norfolk Show. Redwings Horse Sanctuary’s Matty won the overall rescue title at the show on Thursday (27 June). Redwings took in Matty 11 years ago after he was found in a field – with maggot-infested wounds, dehydration and covered in lice and sores. Having recovered fully in the charity’s care he is now based with Sarah, his rehomer, who is also a vet for the charity.

