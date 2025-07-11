The British shortlist for dressage Europeans, a lasting legacy, and other things the horse world is talking about

Horse & Hound’s daily debrief, brought to you every weekday
Which Brits are in line for the FEI European Dressage Championships?
Today (11 July) British Equestrian and British Dressage selectors named the combinations on the nominated entries list that will be put forward to the FEI for the European Dressage Championships. The competition takes place in Crozet, France, 26–31 August. Among the list is the Paris Olympic bronze medallist team; Carl Hester and Fame, Lottie Fry and Glamourdale and Becky Moody and Jagerbomb. The final team and grooms is due to be announced on or around 31 July.
Find out who is on the shortlist
A lasting legacy
The memory of an equestrian centre founder is living on in the success of the venue she established 18 months ago. Marion Dreelan created Bogenraith Equestrian with the dream of putting Scotland “back on the map”. Marion died from cancer in January, a year after the centre opened, but her family and the Bogenraith team have continued her vision. Last weekend the venue held its first category three British Showjumping competition, welcoming riders from as far as Essex to the north east of Scotland. Ciaran Dreelan, Marion’s husband, said he wants to keep Marion’s story alive and for “her dream to stay at the forefront of everything we do”.
Andreas Helgstrand returns to Danish team duties
Andreas Helgstrand has been named on the Danish team for the European Dressage Championships, alongside Rikke Dupont, Catherine Laudrup-Dufour and Nadja Aaboe Sloth, in Crozet. The Europeans will be Andreas’ first championships since his suspension in late 2023 following the broadcast of TV2’s undercover documentary Operation X: The Secrets of the Horse Billionaire filmed at Helgstrand Dressage. His suspension was extended in October 2024 for a trainer violation, and he returned to competition on 3 January 2025.
