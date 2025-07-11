‘Few animals have contributed as profoundly and quietly’: celebrating equines on World Horse Day





The United Nations (UN) has declared today (11 July) World Horse Day in recognition of the “lasting partnership horses have contributed to human progress”.

The UN has called on governments, schools, business and individuals to celebrate the role of horses and tackle the challenges they face in the modern world.

“Few animals have contributed to human progress as profoundly — and quietly — as the horse. From ancient nomads on the Eurasian steppes to modern Olympic arenas and backyard barns, horses have carried goods, ploughed fields, won wars and comforted hearts,” said a UN spokesperson.

“Even in today’s high-tech world, draft horses still work organic farms, mounted rangers protect wildlife and therapy ponies bring joy to hospitals. In recognition of this lasting partnership, the UN General Assembly adopted resolution 79/291 on 3 June 2025, declaring 11 July World Horse Day.”

The spokesperson said “the numbers speak for themselves”; 2023 data recorded around 60.8 million horses globally.

“The United States has 2.41 million horses and ponies on over 63,000 farms, while the European Union supports about 7 million equines and 800,000 jobs in breeding, sport and tourism,” he said.

“In Mongolia, horses are still part of daily life — 3.4 million horses for 3.3 million people.”

The spokesperson added that beyond sports and industry, horses, donkeys and mules are “vital to rural life”.

“But the conditions horses face are getting tougher. According to the World Meteorological Organization, 2024 was the first full year with global temperatures exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. This increases heat stress for working and sport horses alike. From cooling lanes at Olympic events to new global welfare standards, adapting to a changing climate is now essential,” he said.

“World Horse Day is more than a celebration — it’s a call to protect one of humanity’s oldest partnerships, which still helps feed us, support our economies and lift our spirits.”

