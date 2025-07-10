



Carl Hester and his Olympic team bronze medal-winning ride Fame hit peak form at Hartpury CDI3* as they fine-tuned preparations for the 2025 European Championships, securing convincing victories in the grand prix (77.3%) and the NAF Superflex freestyle (82.83%).

“Each test just gives you a different feeling, but it’s always a good one with him,” Carl said after the grand prix. “I’ve run out of words to describe him. I love riding him, and I can’t say it enough. He’s a big-time horse, but he’s fun as well. He was out in the field this morning, and then he came here and did this.”

One advantage of competing at Hartpury, Carl noted, is the chance for horses to settle before they head into the main ring. “It’s quite handy here that you get to go in and have a look around before you actually compete. So Fame’s already spooked at the flowers – it’s all done by the time you go in for the test.”

These results were Carl and Fame’s best yet of the three internationals they’ve contested this season. But Carl is already looking ahead.

“I’m hoping for a bit more by the time I get to the Europeans,” he said. “I’ve got one more practice run – not a competition; I’m going to come back here to run through the tests two weeks before leaving.”

Carl praised Hartpury’s support for the British team, singling out equine director Phillip Cheetham. “Phillip and Hartpury are incredibly supportive of our championship teams,” he said. “Whenever I ask if I can make up an arena, he puts the whole lot out for us to come and practise, which is amazing.”

As Becky Moody and Jagerbomb scored a personal best in Aachen the same week, Carl reflected on the team’s prospects at the Europeans.

“It’s going to be an exciting team who could well go all the way if we all get it right on the day,” he said. “I think Andrew [Gould] probably rode himself on to the team in Aachen. He’s been so consistent, and potentially he’s on a 75-plus horse as well.”

And Carl sees opportunities beyond the team contest. “There’s a lot of space for individual medals this year,” he said. “So I’m polishing up my music. I’m a bit sick of the special now!” he added with a grin. “Every year could be your last, so it’d be great to keep getting into that top lot whenever I’m out.”

