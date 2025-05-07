



Carl Hester returned to competition at Addington CDI3*, nine months after the Paris Olympics, where speculation over his retirement had reached its peak.

Although some outlets suggested he might walk away from the sport he helped shape, Carl maintained he simply was not sure. At Addington, he delivered a clear answer: winning both the 17-strong grand prix (77%) and the special (76.94%) with his Olympic ride, Fame.

It was one of the 15-year-old gelding’s owners, Fiona Bigwood, who gave Carl the gentle push he needed to get back between the boards.

“Fiona quite rightly said to me, ‘What’s the point in having a horse like that if you don’t compete him?’” Carl said.

“That put me over a barrel a bit – but in the right way. Eventually, I had to say, ‘You’re quite right,’ and that’s why I decided to give it another go.

“Competing still isn’t top of my list – riding and training have always been my priorities. But at the end of the day, Fiona’s been kind enough to let me ride Fame at two championships now, so you have to say thank you and give something back.

“She loves seeing him out competing, so if I’m going to do it, I have to do the best job I can and try to match Fame’s talent.”

Despite scores trending downwards across the board, Carl’s grand prix score was up on his five-test average, which reaches back to the 2023 European Championships in Riesenbeck. His special score was also close, less than 1% off that average; Fame excelled in the piaffe and passage, scoring several nines.

“He was brilliant in the grand prix. He’s got such infectious enthusiasm – that’s the best part about riding him, and I had some of the best piaffe-passage work I’ve ever done with him in that test,” Carl said.

“The special’s always a bit trickier – there’s more on the long sides, which gives him time to look at all the flowers. He can still be a handful and likes to remind me who’s in charge now and then.

“In the grand prix, there’s much more in the middle of the arena, which helps me manage his quirks a bit better. But overall, I’m delighted with him. Let’s face it, it’s not easy to get scores any more, it’s changing, at home and abroad. Fame hasn’t left the yard since Paris, but he feels great – he seems to be ageing backwards.

“He’s had a lovely winter of hacking and stretching, and he’s very low-maintenance. I always try to ride him first, then he’s in the field all day. He’s constantly moving, but he’s sensible – he doesn’t run around too much.

“He’s great at shows, too. He knows the job, eats, drinks, travels brilliantly, and doesn’t take anything out of himself. I think that’s why he feels so good. I don’t need to push him hard – just keep a lid on him at the shows so he doesn’t get overexcited, and keep chipping away at a few ongoing things, like trying to keep the length in the frame.

“It takes a lifetime’s work to get everything right, but my enthusiasm for riding him hasn’t changed, and his enthusiasm for doing the work hasn’t changed.”

Carl confirmed that this wasn’t a one-off outing – he’s aiming for this summer’s European Championships, and has a schedule of domestic competitions in the lead-up.

“We’ll be doing a masterclass at Windsor, where I’ll get to run through my kür,” he said. “Then Wellington CDI and perhaps Hartpury – but that’s all I’ll do, and hopefully it’ll be enough for the selectors.”

He also emphasised the importance of supporting British fixtures. “I think now, with the cost of travelling, our home CDIs are going to be mostly British affairs,” he said.

“But I still think it’s really important to use them to set an example. It’s lovely to mix with the pony riders, juniors, and young riders – to see them coming through, and for them to be able to watch the grand prix at their own shows. That really matters.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now