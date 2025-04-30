



Becky Moody and Jagerbomb opened their 2025 outdoor season – and stepped up preparations for this summer’s European Championships – with a dominant double win at the Printemps des Sports Équestres CDI5* in Fontainebleau, France.

The British pair scored 76.87% to top Saturday’s Devoucoux grand prix, returning on Sunday to win the feature class, the Région Île-de-France freestyle, with 84.38% – picking up a cool €27,100 prize money in the process.

“It’s a beautiful venue, and I was really pleased with him for the first outdoor show of the season,” said Becky. “He’s done quite a few indoor shows, but I think it’s always a bit of a shock when you go back outside.

“This was his first outdoor show since Paris, and after experiencing such a big atmosphere there, you never quite know how they’ll respond – but he was really cool.”

The field was slightly depleted, with a packed CDI calendar and an overlap with Hagen – which, although it was offering lower prize money, attracted riders with a wider range of class options.

Still, Becky won comfortably ahead of World Cup finalist Larissa Pauluis and Flambeau, who placed second in both the grand prix (73.13%) and freestyle (78.38%). Pauline Basquin and Sertorius De Rima Z Ifce were third in both (72.41% and 77.27%).

“In the grand prix, there were a lot of things I was really happy with – we got 8.5s and nines for the pirouettes, which were probably the best I’ve done in a test,” Becky explained.

“But I had a silly error in the zigzag, which was costly as it’s a double-marked movement.

“I think the piaffe-passage was good, but not quite as good as we can do – the passage was maybe a little too free.

“I was a bit frustrated with myself after the grand prix, but in the freestyle he was much hotter, which was actually a good thing,” she added. “We had a small glitch in one of the canter half-passes, but otherwise some really strong moments.

“On the whole, it was a valuable outdoor experience, and now we’ll go away, tidy a few things up, and come back stronger next time. I know there’s more in the tank – ultimately, I want to be able to ride an 80% grand prix. I think we have that in us; we just have to keep chipping away.”

Becky has been carefully balancing Jagerbomb’s development and mileage ahead of the Europeans; the 11-year-old contested just three World Cup qualifiers since Paris – London, Amsterdam and ’s-Hertogenbosch – between December and March. It was a calculated approach, though it ultimately left the pair just short of qualifying for the finals in Basel.

Next on their schedule is Royal Windsor Horse Show (15-18 May), where they’ll run through their freestyle as part of a dressage masterclass.

“That’ll be great – another chance to get him outside, but in more of a training environment,” said Becky. “It’ll give me the freedom to play with a few things. Then the plan is Aachen at the start of July.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now