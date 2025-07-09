



Becky Moody and Jagerbomb delivered Britain’s standout performance at the 2025 CHIO Aachen, posting a personal best of 78.4% in the MEGGLE-Prize grand prix special.

The pair came third behind Belgium’s breakout stars Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus (80.75%) and Germany’s Isabell Werth on Wendy (80.11%). All three riders achieved personal bests.

The British pair opened their Aachen campaign in the CDI5* Prize of Family Tesch grand prix, scoring 75.72% for fourth place and helping the British team – Andrew Gould (Indigro), Lewis Robertson-Carrier (Diego V), and Susan Pape (Harmony’s V-Plus) – to fourth overall in the Lambertz Nations’ Cup.

Some tension resurfaced during the freestyle, in which Becky and Jagerbomb scored 83.38% to finish fourth, narrowly behind Germany’s Fredric Wandres and Bluetooth.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” Becky said. “The crowd here is incredible – so enthusiastic and knowledgeable. It’s quite funny because you can really hear them react.

“When I did the grand prix and my first halt, which didn’t really halt… I could literally hear everyone go ‘Ooooh’ all around the stadium. That adds even more tension. It’s a crazy show – on another level.”

Becky added that the special also got off to a shaky start. “I think we were on something like 43% after the first movement,” she said. “We couldn’t really halt again because he was a bit hot, but after that he settled and was super cool and with me the whole way.”

“In the freestyle, we just had a bit too much tension. The good bits were amazing because there was more expression, but he was too tense in too much of it.

“I’m still pleased to finish fourth, but I know it can be better. It’s all about finding that balance between energy and relaxation – that’s what we’re all striving for.”

She also admitted that deciding not to ride Jagerbomb on the morning of the freestyle might have backfired. “He was so good in the special, I thought he’d be a bit tired, so I didn’t ride him. But I probably should have done that. You live and learn.”

After the special, Becky reflected on how far she and Jagerbomb have come over the past two years.

“I had pretty much accepted I wasn’t going to ride at the Olympics. Toward the end of the 2023 season, though, I realised how good a horse Jagerbomb is,” she said. “I’ve become the poster girl for ‘don’t ever give up.’ Keep on learning, and sometimes dreams do come true.”

