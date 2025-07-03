



Top British dressage rider and trainer Carl Hester on recent internationals and the pony team selection fallout

Wellington CDI was a brilliant competition with standout numbers across the board. Over 110 FEI tests were ridden, and more than 400 in the Premier League. More than 50 national grand prix tests were ridden, and the Nirvana Collection prix st georges evening drew 17 combinations, with £2,500 going to the winner, the highest prize for any British Dressage (BD) Premier League class.

Just as impressive were the facilities at Wellington. This year, they added another inch of surface at a cost of £50,000 to keep the arena in good condition and upgraded the stabling and clubhouse facilities.

David Sheerin FBHS, Wellington’s general manager, explained: “Our policy is to invest ahead of the game before repairs are needed. We reinvest any profits, and it pays off as people visiting tend to respect and look after it if we keep everything looking nice. It takes spend and effort, and our wonderful team works so hard to ensure everything looks great.”

They also piloted a project to get the general public attending called the “International Dressage Viewing Experience” with QR codes and guides to explain to the public what they were watching. Tickets were free and reservations were high, but sadly, the rain put a damper on attendance.

Realistically, we can’t expect non-horsey people to want to spend a day watching while getting wet!

Interest on social media was high, though, especially in the behind-the-scenes footage using bodycams. The team had also invested in a new 360-degree Instagram camera, which created some fascinating new angles.

As David explained: “It’s all about creating trust with the public, opening the doors and showing people the stables, the welfare checks and so on.”

David and his team are now looking forward to another three-day international in early October, with small tour classes including a music class, a middle tour and the grand prix classes. They can see the demand for these classes, and they’ll provide great opportunities. Let’s hope the rain stays away.

It’s not a moan, but on the other hand, how sad that having won both the grand prix and the special, I came away with a profit of £60! And over two internationals this year, I’ve come out at a loss. It’s an expensive business, but dressage prize money really doesn’t match up to other equestrian sports.

Disappointment for pony riders

The news of the BD selectors’ decision not to send a team to the pony Europeans created a huge furore and, of course, opinions were aired on social media. No names, but here are some of those comments, as my job as a columnist is to air some of the opinions…

● “Need to change selectors if they’re unable to select”

● “My heart goes out to under-16 pony riders battling through GCSE exams at the same time as selection trials, only for this to happen”

● “Well done BD, stealing candy from the kiddies”

In addition to the reasons given on the selectors’ statement, that the panel “collectively agreed that our young riders in this age category were not quite ready to compete at championship level”, it has been announced that resources instead would be reallocated to fund an additional training camp in the autumn.

I understand that if a team had been sent, based on last year’s scores they would have finished in the bottom quarter, so there was also the issue of this posing a potential risk to the riders’ mental health should the team not bring home success.

I can see both sides of the argument, but having been on teams without a medal in sight for years, what it boils down to is this: do we really feel that if you can’t win, you can’t go? If there was no intention of sending a team, why draw up a shortlist?

