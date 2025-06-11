



Wellington CDI had all the makings of a showdown in the British dressage team selection process, as contenders vied for the final spot on the squad heading to this summer’s European Championships.

Although the Olympic dressage team features just three riders, the European format allows for four, and it’s widely expected that the bronze-medal-winning trio – Becky Moody (Jagerbomb), Lottie Fry (Glamourdale), and Carl Hester (Fame) – already have their tickets to Crozet booked. Carl underlined his place with a commanding double win at Wellington.

That leaves one place still up for grabs. Andrew Gould (Indigro), Laura Tomlinson (Issey), Lewis Robertson-Carrier (Diego V), and rising star Sadie Smith (Swanmore Dantina) have all posted comparable scores in recent internationals, and Wellington gave selectors a rare opportunity to assess them head to head in the grand prix.

Andrew entered as the slight front runner, having travelled as reserve to the Tokyo Olympics and already established within the World Class Programme. He strengthened his case with two runner-up finishes behind Carl Hester, in the grand prix and the special.

His personal best of 72.2% with Indigro in the grand prix came in the test that will decide team medals in Crozet, making it the most influential score in selectors’ eyes.

“That fourth spot is open, and I expect we’ll be slogging it out over the next three shows,” Andrew said.

“Indigro’s scores are improving, and it feels like things are falling into place.

“I think he’s one of the best horses on the circuit at piaffe-passage. But I don’t feel pressure as I’ve never been on a team, so I’m still learning.

“I’ll go to Aachen, which is an unbelievable show. If that’s my championship, it’s not a bad one, so if I have a good show there and don’t make the team, I can still be happy. If I do, the journey continues.”

Sadie and the elegant Swanmore Dantina finished third on 71.8% on only their second international start, just ahead of Laura Tomlinson and Issey – a new ride this season – who scored 70.57%.

“At our last outing at Addington, I rode a bit fast and panicky, but today I tried to be more relaxed,” said Sadie. “We’re so green at this level. Her extended walk and half-passes were really nice, but my piaffe could be better, and I had a mistake in the pirouette.

“I’ve been riding her since she was three, and she’s such a lovely, happy mare. I’m so chuffed with her and I’m trying to enjoy it as I go along.”

Carl Hester added to the growing buzz around the British squad, emphasising their experience and cohesion heading into the summer: “It’s potentially a very exciting team. The consistent scores that we can bring in are gold-medal stuff,” he said.

“Some of the major nations are having to start again while we have the edge from riding together in Paris last year and, goodness me, that helps.”

