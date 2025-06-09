



Carl Hester and Fame continued their build-up to this summer’s European Dressage Championships with a commanding double win at Wellington CDI3* – as Carl confirmed the 15-year-old is his last international ride.

Despite a packed Friday crowd (6 June) and torrential rain on Saturday (7 June), the pair improved on their Addington CDI3* scores; 77.04% in the grand prix and 77.64% in the special. Carl said he is feeling confident ahead of what could be his 24th championship appearance.

“He loves the job and doesn’t care about things like the rain,” Carl said. “I wasn’t worried, but in our three years together, I’ve never competed with him in the rain – it’s always been very hot, 35ºC-plus – so I had to see how he coped. It just shows his maturity and our partnership.”

Their only hiccup came in the grand prix came in the last one-time changes, when Fame, who is owned by Carl, Fiona Bigwood and Mette Dahl, threw in a couple of extras.

“He’s so special – he was like ‘I’ll do ones now!’” Carl said. “He’s so sensitive, and I must have moved a bit quickly.”

But his double-marked canter pirouettes on either side were a highlight, earning nines from the judges. In the special, the pirouettes picked up a 10 from Isobel Wessels at C, as did the final halt.

Piaffe and passage were another standout, never dipping below a seven and averaging over eight across both tests.

“He’s done four tests this year, all around 77%,” Carl added. “I know he’s had these scores before, but for me, the difference is the way he’s using his body now – he’s still powerful and expressive, but he’s much more relaxed.

“He’s hot because he’s a show-off, but he tries so hard not to make a mistake.”

Carl Hester confirms Fame is his last partner on the international stage

With dominant winning margins of 4.8% and 6.2%, the pair now look like near-certainties for summer team selection.

Their comeback at Addington helped quash retirement speculation, but Carl confirmed that Fame – the horse who gave him the highest score of his career at the 2023 Europeans – will be his final international ride.

“I’ve had lots of great horses in my career,” Carl said. “I’ve always said he’d be my last international ride – and what a horse to finish on.”

