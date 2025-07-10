



An equestrian centre founder has left a lasting legacy, as her memory lives on in the success of the venue she established 18 months ago.

Family-run Bogenraith Equestrian, Aberdeenshire, was the vision of Marion Dreelan, who wanted to “put Scotland back on the map” – and provide top-class facilities for professional and grassroots riders, in an atmosphere that made everyone feel welcome. The plans were made in 2018 and the centre opened in January 2024.

Marion died on 14 January 2025 from cancer, but her dream and vision is being carried on by the Bogenraith team, including Marion’s husband Ciaran, daughters Orla and Emer, son Liam and events manager Jemma Docherty.

Last weekend Bogenraith held its first category three British Showjumping competition, the Granite City Festival (3–6 July), bringing Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifiers to the northeast of Scotland and welcoming riders from as far as Essex.

Ciaran Dreelan told H&H the success of the show meant a huge amount to the Bogenraith team.

“This was Marion’s vision, it was her dream,” said Ciaran. “It’s overwhelming the support we’ve had, and the teamwork is huge. There’s probably been about 50 people working here, from the show stables, livery and catering to all the officials.

“To have that standard of jumping, the number of entries, how far people have travelled, you don’t really see that in the northeast. I think we are now proving ourselves, and we will be pushing. We want the big shows and the qualifiers, forget the postcode.”

In an H&H interview in August 2024, Marion said the ethos of the centre was to be welcoming and inviting to everybody, whether they are horsey or not – and the Granite City Festival attracted non-horsey spectators; the centre’s Fern Restaurant and Horseshoe Bar is open to all.

“The atmosphere here each night with music playing and competitors coming together, it’s those fun stories. For Marion all along it was about having a destination. We want to hold competitions, but we want that fun,” said Ciaran, adding that fun aside, the team’s intention is to provide professional facilities and make things simple for those travelling from afar.

“When riders arrive they don’t have to bed stables or do hay, it’s done for them before they get here. They don’t need to bring mucking-out tools, and we have Norvite feed shop on site, so they can pre-order their feed and it’s here waiting for them. They can arrive, take their horses off the lorry and it’s job done, there’s no hassle.”

Riders were full of praise for Bogenraith. Angel Tough, who travelled from Manchester and won the Events Through a Lens talent seeker class with Nicole IV, said she “would definitely be back”.

“All the staff were lovely, they couldn’t do more for you,” she said.

Alex Bishop travelled 15 hours from Essex with his partner Ronnie Lee Jones. Alex won the Marion Dreelan 1.40m grand prix with Thomascourt Emirates, and secured a ticket to HOYS in the talent seeker qualifier. Ronnie was runner-up and qualified for HOYS in the Redpost Equestrian Foxhunter second round with Ultimo N Z.

“Bogenraith is amazing, I want it to move closer to home,” said Alex. “They offer ad-lib hay or haylage and straw, there’s water right outside your stable, there’s hand-grazing, a beautiful indoor and the staff are unbelievable,” he said, and Ronnie gavie Bogenraith “10 out of 10”.

Nigel Springer, winner of the newcomers second round with Annyalla Silverado, said “these facilities could be anywhere in the country”.

Ciaran said the team “couldn’t ask for more” in the feedback they have received.

“But we’ll still do what we do after every show; we’ll sit down and discuss what can be better,” he said.

Investment into Bogenraith is continuing; the centre plans to add a third outdoor arena for derby jumping and arena eventing, five accommodation units and a cross-country course – with the goal of hosting British Eventing competition in the future. Bogenraith has had the green light to host British Dressage winter regionals and it hopes to hold more category three BS shows and Pony Premier shows in the future – as well as continuing its grassroots competitions, fun shows for children, clinics and training.

Events manager Jemma Docherty told H&H: “We’ve shown everybody what we can do.”

“We’ve achieved a lot in 18 months, and we couldn’t do it without the team we’ve got. Everybody really feels part of it and goes the extra mile, and we all want it to succeed. I’ve never been part of something as magical as that, it really is a family,” she said.

“What we’re doing is bringing everyone together – and that’s what Marion always wanted, for it to be a place of inclusivity. Whether you were jumping 30cm or a grand prix, she wanted everyone to come and to be treated the same.”

Ciarian added that he wants to “keep Marion’s story alive”.

“We’d always said it was my job to build the centre and her job to run it, so it’s a bit bittersweet in a sense. I don’t want people to ever forget about Marion’s vision, and I want her dream to stay at the forefront of everything we do,” he said.

