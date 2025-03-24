



At last year’s British Showjumping Spring Championships, Paul Barker won the 1.35m title with the 13-year-old son of Luidam, Green Grass. This year, the chestnut stallion was back at Arena UK (21-24 March) but with Paul’s 12-year-old son Charlie at the helm, heading the winter children-on-horses final in tremendous style.

Charlie launched a five-horse jump-off with a pathfinding round on Strides Maureen, snatching the win from Honey Bowes (Lagrandessa W) with a smooth and neat round from final draw on this quality home-bred.

“Charlie started riding Green Grass in November and he’s ticked away over the winter with him,” said Paul. “He jumped one 1.30m with him at Stainsby Grange last week but this is the first time he’s gone properly against the clock.

“I just told him to get a good canter and keep a nice rhythm, the turnbacks today suited him.”

Charlie Barker on Green Grass: “I’m pinching the ride now!”

Paul Barker has previously loaned the ride on Green Grass to John Whitaker, who has competed him at five-star shows including at the London International, Spruce Meadows and on the Longines Global Champions Tour, even clearing 1.95m to win a six-bar at the CSIO5* of Rome in 2023.

“He’s a sensible stallion and has been easy for Charlie to get used to,” said Paul. “We’ll aim him [for the viewing trials] at Pony Of The Year Show now, in a few weeks’ time.”

Paul may find his days with Green Grass are now numbered if Charlie has his way.

“He’s pretty easy for a stallion and gives me a good feeling, I’m pinching the ride now!” said Charlie.

Read the full report from the British Showjumping Spring Championships at Arena UK in this week's Horse & Hound magazine, in the shops Thursday 27 March.

