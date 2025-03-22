



Whether you’re competing in British Showjumping, or choosing the unaffiliated route, showjumpers who like to have a championship goal have a number of different options to consider in 2025. Whether you’re aiming for a prestigious qualifier or just looking to rack up points, there’s no shortage of showjumping championship opportunities to test your skills, whatever your level. Here’s a taste of what you could target – or enjoy from the stands – this season.

Showjumping championships to aim for in 2025

Addington Equestrian, Bucks

8–13 April

Level: from novice to JA ponies (80cm–1.20m) and novice to grade A horses (90cm–1.30m). There are 16 championship finals.

Qualification

Top eight horses (subject to clear round) in each of the 280 qualifying classes through the winter go through to championships. There are a handful of qualifiers left in late February/early March, but make it an aim for spring 2026, with qualifiers starting again in October.

Visit: bluechipchamps.co.uk/qualifiers/

British Showjumping National Championships (BSNC)

Stoneleigh Park, Warks

5–10 August

Level: more than 40 classes to qualify for in junior, senior and para categories. From 90cm up to 1.40m.

Qualification (not an exhaustive list)

1.15m Members Cup championship (for riders not listed in gold league): two double clears between 1 June–31 May.

National 1.30m open, 1.40m open and national B&C handicap championships: two double clears at the level qualify between July–June.

Redpost Equestrian senior Foxhunter, senior newcomers, Nupafeed Supplements discovery championship and British novice championship – for horses who have won up to 700 (Foxhunter), 375 (newcomers), 225 (discovery) or 125 (British novice) points. First round qualifiers run between 1 May–30 April, with four double clears qualifying for second round. Second rounds run April to July. Top five plus treble clears (Foxhunter and newcomers) or dependent on placing per number of starters plus treble clears (discovery and British novice)

National 1.05m championship (bronze league combinations): three double clears at 1m or above between 1 January–30 June.

National 1.25m championship (silver league combinations): three double clears at 1.20m or above between 1 January–30 June.

Pony bronze and silver league finals: the top 10 combinations in the regional leagues in each height category will be invited to the championships.

STX-UK pony Foxhunter and Blue Chip Pony newcomers masters, for ponies who have won up to 700 and 500 points respectively: first round qualifiers as for horses. Second rounds run April to July with the top eight qualifying, and all treble clears.

Pony discovery and STX-UK Pony British novice championship, for ponies who have won up to 300 and 150 points respectively: First round qualifiers as above. Second rounds run April to July with the top 10 qualifying, and all treble clears.

Para classes (grade I–IV/70–90cm): open to all registered BS para equestrians (club and national). Riders must have competed in a para competition or attended BS para jumping training in the 12 months prior to BSNC. Riders may only compete in their graded height unless they request in writing to jump up a grade.

Visit: bsnationalchampionships.co.uk/

NEC, Birmingham

8–12 October

Levels: bronze and silver leagues, grade C, newcomers, talent seekers, Foxhunter, 128cm 138cm and 148cm

Qualification

NAF bronze and silver league: eight regional leagues accrue points in classes; between 85cm and 1.10m for bronze and 1.10-1.30m for silver. League periods are 1 April–20 September and 1 October–31 March. The top 15 combinations in each, plus the top three in each of eight direct qualifiers, will go to the semi-finals; seven from each qualify for the respective final. For more details on these qualifiers visit: britishshowjumping.co.uk

HOYS grade C: qualifiers run April to September yearly. Top three qualify.

Events Through A Lens talent seeker incorporating seven-year-old final: qualifiers run April to September yearly. Top four qualify to HOYS including highest-placed seven-year-old.

Redpost Equestrian Foxhunter and senior newcomers championship: first rounds as above. Second rounds run April–July with the top two horses qualifying for the final. The top four in the Foxhunter and newcomers masters at BSNC also qualify.

128cm, 138cm and 148cm (pony showjumper of the year) qualifiers run May–July yearly, riders must have obtained two double clears at 1m, 1.10m or 1.20m or above respectively to jump qualifiers. Top four combinations qualify to final; must jump clear in first round.

STX-UK Pony Foxhunter and pony newcomers championship: first round qualifiers run 1 May–30 April, four double clears qualifying for second rounds. Second rounds run April to July with the top four qualifying for final.

Scope Festival

South View EC, Cheshire

Seniors: 17–19 August

Juniors: 21–23 August

Level: from 85m to 1.40m; horses and ponies

Qualification

For the majority of classes, combinations or horses (dependent on class) need to record one double clear at qualifiers between 1 January–31 July.

Qualifiers are listed at: britishshowjumping.co.uk

The All England September Tour

All England Showground, Hickstead, West Sussex

27–31 August and 3-7 September

Level: 90cm to 1.40m grand prix

Multiple rings run throughout the show, with chances to qualify for finals in the International Arena.

The Arena UK Major Showjumping Championships

Arena UK, Lincs

15–21 September

Level: British novice to 1.40m

A full range of national classes, with riders competing throughout the week to qualify for the finals, with the 1.40m grand prix the highlight on the Saturday night. Also runs puissance, six-bar, ride-and-drive plus entertainment and hospitality.

Amateurs

National Amateur & Veteran Championships

Aintree International EC, Merseyside

November, exact date TBC

Level: 85cm, 95cm, 1.05m, 1.10m, minor veteran riders and major veteran riders

Qualification

For amateur and over-45yo riders who are not on the BS gold league, or silver league as horse/rider combination. Cannot have competed on any senior team in past 10 years or youth team in past five.

Amateurs need to jump five double clears in any of the classes between 1 September to 31 August for direct qualification. You can qualify for second rounds with one double clear and then need to finish in top eight with an initial clear. Veteran championships by direct entry.

Sunshine Tour Championships

All England Showground, Hickstead, W Sussex

11–14 September

Level: fun championships series for novice, amateur and unaffiliated, with finals in dressage showing, showjumping and eventers’ challenge.

Qualification

Combinations must be registered with the Sunshine Tour.

Finish first to third in an open, unaffiliated showjumping or dressage class at a registered centre or club, from 1 January and 31 July.

Finish first to fourth in an open, unaffiliated showing or eventers’ challenge from 1 November to 31 December at any centre or club; and from 1 January to 31 July at a registered centre or club. Submit evidence of results within one month of qualifying competition. Entries open 10 August.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now