Arise ‘Sir John’! Whitaker surprises fans during 70th birthday celebrations





The showjumping world has been celebrating living legend John Whitaker’s 70th birthday in style.

To mark the much-loved horseman’s “jubilee” year, John was presented with a procession of seven Colin the Caterpillar cakes, all carried by members of the Whitaker family, at Hickstead’s Royal International Horse Show and his family and fellow riders shared touching tributes to the showjumping maestro in H&H.

Then, at last week’s Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) in London (8-10 August), he was not only surprised with a party – complete with puissance-themed cake – he also received a hero’s reception in the ring.

John Whitaker: knight in shining armour

During the second day of the show, John was dressed up as a knight in shining armour and was smuggled into the main arena aboard a grey charger borrowed from the show’s performers, The Knights of Middle England, before being unveiled to huge cheers from the crowd.

“It was a fairly mammoth task getting dressed up – it was also one of the hottest days of the year, so I was a bit warm!” says John.

“Then I really couldn’t see much underneath the helmet, so it was difficult to know where I was going and the horse was a bit spooky with all the jumps in the ring. But I felt safe enough!

“I walked in and stood where they do the prize giving and they gradually introduced me to the spectators and when they revealed my name I took the helmet off and gave them a wave.”

“Sir John” canters off into the sunset – avoiding the showjumps

John made his grand exit by cantering round the ring in a lap of honour, to great applause.

“It wasn’t that easy in the outfit, but at least I could see where I was going by this point!” he says.

With his trusty steed still spooking at the showjumping fences as he went, John resisted the temptation to pop over an oxer on his way out, however.

“It did cross my mind, but it would have been a bit embarrassing if he’d stopped and I’d fallen off with all that gear on, so I told myself no!” says John.

LGCT media manager Floss Bish-Jones adds: “At the Longines Global Champions Tour, we wanted to mark John Whitaker’s 70th birthday with something truly unforgettable,” she says, describing John’s transformation into a knight as “a fitting tribute to a man whose courage, honour, and unwavering dedication have defined decades at the top of our sport.

“John is, and always will be, a true icon. Just as knights inspired generations in history, John has inspired riders and fans around the globe, and this was our way of celebrating that incredible legacy. John will always be the knight of our sport!”

John thoroughly enjoyed his week of 70th birthday celebrations, saying: “I felt very honoured by it all.”

