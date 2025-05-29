



Hard ground and low entries have been blamed for the cancellation of a number of spring competitions.

British Eventing (BE) fixtures Ascott under Wychwood (2) (31 May to 1 June), Nunney International (13-15 June), and Catton Park International (14-15 June) have all been cancelled, as have the British Showjumping (BS) classes at the Rutland Show (1 June).

Ascott under Wychwood organisers said they did not have enough entries to make it financially viable to “prepare the site and run the event to the standard we want” and this was the case even if they dropped down to one day. Ascott’s first fixture ran on 12-14 April.

“We never take these decisions lightly and always try our utmost to provide the best courses and going within our power,” said a statement from the team, adding that the event’s going was measured earlier this year by Mark Lucey, a retired vet and former member of BE’s risk management committee earlier this year.

“With next to no rain since February the gods this year have gone against us in the opposite direction to last year. Our going was measured by Mark earlier this year as ‘good’ which was obtained by relentless work. We do not have the ability to water as there are no water sources at the top of a hill, so this is never an option for us.”

Nunney International was due to run classes from BE100 to CCI3*-S level. The event’s committee said after “much deliberation, and budget reviews” they were disappointed to cancel because of insufficient entries.

Catton Park was forced to abandon its 2024 fixture owing to wet weather – this year’s has been cancelled owing to insufficient entries.

BEDE Events’ Stuart Buntine, Catton Park event director, said it was a “very difficult decision”.

“We very much wanted to make Catton Park a summer showcase event, with revised layout and new features. Like in 2024 the weather is not something we can control, and it is slightly incomprehensible that last year we had to abandon due to extreme wet and this year we are cancelling due to reduced entry numbers that are being seen across the country due to the continued lack of rain and concern over hard ground,” he said.

“Like many events we’re grateful to British Eventing for the complimentary use of the Aggravator and Equivator that helps us prepare the ground to the highest standards. These machines will be in use at BE fixture Berkshire College of Agriculture (7-8 June), which despite its lower entries than we had hoped for, will run as planned due to the permanent facilities and different model of operation.”

Mr Buntine thanked competitors and owners who had made their entry before the Catton ballot date.

“This is such an important date for all organisers as it helps us make these financial decisions. It enables us to push the green light and crack on with the extensive event preparations, or it helps us make those difficult decisions to pull an event and mitigate financial disaster, which ultimately helps to safeguard eventing venues for the future,” he said, adding that he wants to assure those entered for Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) that this event is going ahead.

“We are currently slightly below where we would like to be in terms of entry numbers,” he said. “However, in previous years we have added over 200 entries post-ballot. Entries will remain open until classes/sections are filled. Fence preparation is already well under way, and we do benefit from several permanent facilities at BCA.”

BE chief executive Rosie Williams said BE is “closely monitoring entries and working proactively with organisers to ensure everything is in place for successful and enjoyable events”.

“However, timing is crucial. Once organisers reach a certain stage in their preparations, they begin to incur significant costs – ranging from laying out courses to arranging tents, toilets and catering. At this point, they need confidence that these costs will be covered, and for most, that assurance comes from the volume of entries,” she said.

“So far this year, entry numbers have been very encouraging, and while some areas of the ground are firm, overall conditions are excellent. We are continuing to do everything we can to provide the best possible footing. Ultimately, though, it is up to our members to support events by getting their entries in on time and help us keep the geographical spread of brilliant events we have.”

BS had been due to run at the Rutland Show on Sunday but this has been called off over ground concerns.

“Due to the prolonged dry weather and no rainfall for over eight weeks, the ground conditions have been assessed as too dangerous for jumping. The safety of horses and riders is our top priority,” said a statement from the show.

“We’re incredibly grateful for your understanding and support, and we look forward to welcoming you back for next year’s show on 31 May 2026.”

Refunds for all the above events are being processed.

