Strong Bramham entries include former winners, Badminton re-routers and a new partnership





The Defender Bramham Horse Trials entries show that strong fields are to line up for both classes at the Yorkshire event next month (5-8 June).

Entries remain open, but at this point, 62 pairs are set to contest the CCI4*-L. Among the favourites will be Daisy Berkeley and Diese Du Figuier – owned by his rider, her mother Caroline Dick, Martha Ivory and Camilla Case – who were second at this level at Blenheim Horse Trials last year. The pair have won two open intermediates this spring.

Former Bramham CCI4*-L winner Izzy Taylor has a strong hand again this time, bringing forward Jane Timmis’s SBH Big Wall. He was recently second in the CCI4*-S at Belsay and has strong overall form at that level, including fifth in the class at Bramham in 2024.

Another grey 10-year-old who comes here with impressive recent results is Bubby Upton’s ride Its Cooley Time, owned by his rider and the Five Time Syndicate. They too have Bramham form, having been eighth in the CCI4*-S last year, and they came fourth at Belsay CCI4*-S last week.

Corimiro, third in the CCI4*-S at Belsay, also joins the Bramham Horse Trials entries with Sarah Bullimore. The home-bred belongs to Sarah’s husband Brett, Bruce Saint and Christopher and Susan Gillespie.

Among the other contenders are Kylie Roddy, who re-routes here after an early fall at Badminton Horse Trials with the Fox Family’s SRS Kan Do, Gemma Stevens with the Stones’ and Chris and Clare Mathias’ Chilli King – a full brother to her Bicton Horse Trials five-star winner Chilli Knight – and Zara Tindall with Gleadhill House Stud’s Class Affair, whose form is mixed but who has gone well at Bramham in the past.

Bramham Horse Trials entries: CCI4*-S

There are 84 combinations set to go to post in the CCI4*-S, but again entries are still being accepted.

The contenders include Caroline Harris with her Pau Horse Trials winner D. Day, owned by Lucy Matthews, Fiona Olivier, Marie Anne Richardson and Heather Royle.

Piggy March is double-handed in this class with new ride MCS Maverick, owned by the Maidwell Mavericks, and Susie Wood’s Cooley Goodwood, who has won four times nationally this season.

The under-25 national championship is part of the CCI4*-S class for the first time this year. The favourites will be two pairs who have re-routed from Badminton – Georgia Bartlett, whose Spano De Nazca was spun at the first trot-up at the five-star, and Tom Woodward, who lay sixth after dressage but pulled up after an early run-out on Low Moor Lucky.

