Andreas Helgstrand is set to return to Denmark’s championship team for the 2025 European Dressage Championships (26–31 August) in Crozet, France, after serving suspensions imposed in 2023 and extended in 2024 over welfare concerns.
In November 2023, Danish broadcaster TV2 aired undercover footage from Helgstrand Dressage showing incorrect training methods, which triggered widespread concern about horse welfare.
On 22 November, the Danish federation Dansk Ride Forbund (DRF) removed Andreas from the national team and barred him from participating in team activities. Following a board meeting on 28 November, the federation confirmed the suspension would remain in effect until 31 December 2024.
On 3 October 2024, the DRF’s appeals committee imposed an additional three-month suspension on Andreas for a “trainer’s violation” of rules governing ethical treatment of horses. This stemmed from a leaked video involving rider Carina Cassøe Krüth, in which a horse was whipped multiple times during training.
Andreas was cleared to return to competition on 3 January 2025. He was out on 14 February at a national show at Hjallerup Rideklub, winning the grand prix on Jovian with 77.97%.
They have since competed internationally, including in Herning, Hagen and Aachen, where they topped the scores for Denmark’s fifth-placed Nations Cup team with 72.59%.
The Danish team will not include Nanna Skodborg Merrald, who was part of the team that won silver at the Paris Olympics, with Blue Hors Zepter.
She has not competed since March, after Blue Hors – the Danish stud at which she is head rider – withdrew its horses from competition as the country works to establish a new framework for horse welfare in sport.
Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and Mount St John Freestyle are the only remaining combination from Denmark’s Olympic silver-medal team to be included. The pair have not competed since posting a new personal best of 91.14% in Gothenburg in February, having withdrawn from competing in Aachen.
“We had a training session where I didn’t think Freestyle was at her best, and that‘s why we chose to withdraw her from the Aachen event so as not to rush or risk anything,” Cathrine said.
The Danish team for the European Dressage Championships (in alphabetical order):
Rikke Dupont and 10-year-old gelding Grand Galiano
Owners: Gert Buchhave and Allan Hansen
Breeder: Lotte og Gert Buchhave
Breeding: by Kastel’s Grand Galaxy Win, out of a mare by Blue Hors Don Schufro
Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and 16-year-old mare Mount St. John Freestyle
Owners: Mount St John Equestrian and Laudrup-Dufour & Zinglersen ApS
Breeder: Stephan Kurz
Breeding: by Fidermark, out of a mare by Donnerhall
Andreas Helgstrand and 11-year-old stallion Jovian
Owner: Helgstrand Dressage
Breeder: ET Ten Bosch
Breeding: by Apache, out of a mare by Glock’s Tango
Nadja Aaboe Sloth and 12-year-old gelding Favour Gersdorf
Owner: rider
Breeder: Inger Marie Andreasen
Breeding: by Foundation, out of a mare by Leandro
The reserve combination is:
Anna Toosbuy Rasch and 10-year-old gelding Everian
Owner: rider
Breeder: Karsten Bundgaard
Breeding: by Everdale, out of a mare by Hochadel
