Old and new faces – including Olympic eventer – among German team for European Dressage Championships





Ingrid Klimke is among the riders who will represent Germany at the European Dressage Championships (26-31 August) – as she makes her second team appearance in her second discipline.

On 5 July the five-time Olympic eventer was named on the dressage team with 14-year-old stallion Vayron NRW, the day after the pair won the Aachen CDI4* grand prix special with 74.13%. Ingrid took the ride on Vayron in November; he was formerly campaigned by Daniel Bachmann Andersen, including at the Paris Olympics.

The 2025 Europeans, in Crozet, France, will be Ingrid’s second team appearance at a dressage championships. She was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the 2022 World Dressage Championships with Franziskus. The pair missed out on Paris as Franziskus sustained an injury, and his retirement was announced in December.

The German team features old and new faces; Isabell Werth and Frederic Wandres return – having represented their country at the Paris Olympics, the 2023 Europeans, and the 2022 World Championships – and Katharina Hemmer steps up to make her championship debut.

The German team for the European Dressage Championships (in alphabetical order):

Katharina Hemmer and 13-year-old gelding Denoix PCH

Owners: Nancy Gooding and Hubertus Schmidt

Breeder: Friedrich Kuhlmann

Breeding: by Destano, out of a mare by Pik Noir

Ingrid Klimke and 14-year-old stallion Vayron NRW

Owner: Rudolk Spiekermann

Breeder: Heinrich Sterthoff

Breeding: by Vitalis, out of a mare by Gloster

Frederic Wandres and 15-year-old gelding Bluetooth OLD

Owner: Hof Kasselmann

Breeder: Gestut Lewitz

Breeding: by Bordeaux 28, out of a mare by GB Riccione

Isabell Werth and 11-year-old mare Wendy De Fontaine

Owners: Chateau De Fontaine and Madeleine Winter-Schulze

Breeder: Kurt Gosmer

Breeding: by Sezuan 2, out of a mare by Blue Hors Soprano

Isabell’s reserve horse is Special Blend

Owner: Helgstrand Dressage

Breeder: Hannelore Weber

Breeding: Sezuan 2, out of a mare by Blue Hors Hotline

The reserve combination is:

Matthias Alexander Rath and 12-year-old stallion Destacado FRH

Owner: Gesutat Schafhof and Friderike Lohse

Breeder: Henrich Giesselmann

Breeding: By Desperados, out of a mare by Londonderry

