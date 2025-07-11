Four top names join Britain’s medal-winning trio from the Paris Olympics on the nominated entries for the FEI European Dressage Championships.
Carl Hester and Fame, Becky Moody and Jagerbomb and Lottie Fry and Glamourdale, who won team bronze at Paris last summer, are among the combinations that will be submitted to the FEI for the event in Crozet, France, 26–31 August. Lottie has also been named with Tokyo Olympic medallist Everdale, and is the only rider to have two horses on the list.
British nominated entries for the European Dressage Championships
The full list (in alphabetical order by rider surname) is:
Lottie Fry with 16-year-old stallion Glamourdale
Owners: rider and Van Olst Horses
Breeder: J Rodenburg
Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro
Lottie Fry with 14-year-old stallion Everdale
Owner: Van Olst Horses
Breeder: P Kluytmans
Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro
Andrew Gould with 12-year-old stallion Indigro
Owner: Tatiana and Max Skillman
Breeder: J Deenan
Breeding: by Negro, out of a mare by Jazz
Carl Hester with 15-year-old stallion Fame
Owners: rider, Fiona Bigwood and Mette Dahl
Breeder: VOFG and M Gerritsen
Breeding: by Bordeaux 28, out of a mare by Rhodium
Gareth Hughes with 10-year-old mare Lufada MVL
Owner: Monica Lindstedt
Breeder: Coudelaria Do Monte Velho PRT
Breeding: by Franquelin, out of a mare by Quixote
Becky Moody with 11-year-old gelding Jagerbomb
Owners: rider and Jo Cooper
Breeder: rider
Breeding: by Dante Weltino OLD, out of a mare by Jazz
Sadie Smith with 10-year-old mare Swanmore Dantina
Owner: rider
Breeder: Ben St John Hames
Breeding: by Dante Weltino OLD, out of a mare by Charatan W
Laura Tomlinson with nine-year-old gelding Full Moon II
Owners: rider and her mother Ursula Bechtolsheimer
Breeder: Dr W Bechtolsheimer
Breeding: by Fuerstenball OLD, out of a mare by IPS Gribaldi.
A British Equestrian spokesperson said selection decisions are subject to athlete and horse maintaining fitness and performance. The squad of four combinations and the grooms who will travel to Crozet, plus non-travelling reserves, will be announced on or around 31 July.
“The funding that the British Equestrian World Class Programme receives from the National Lottery and UK Sport is pivotal in preparing our teams for senior championships and supporting them on the ground,” she said.
“British Equestrian is also extremely grateful for the support we enjoy from our partners – Agria, Bates Saddles, D&H, NAF, SEIB and Toggi – and team suppliers – Equi-Trek and Lotus Romeo. We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class Programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships.”
