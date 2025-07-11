{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Paris medallists and top names in British shortlist for European Dressage Championships

    • Four top names join Britain’s medal-winning trio from the Paris Olympics on the nominated entries for the FEI European Dressage Championships.

    Carl Hester and Fame, Becky Moody and Jagerbomb and Lottie Fry and Glamourdale, who won team bronze at Paris last summer, are among the combinations that will be submitted to the FEI for the event in Crozet, France, 26–31 August. Lottie has also been named with Tokyo Olympic medallist Everdale, and is the only rider to have two horses on the list.

    British nominated entries for the European Dressage Championships

    The full list (in alphabetical order by rider surname) is:

    Lottie Fry with 16-year-old stallion Glamourdale
    Owners: rider and Van Olst Horses
    Breeder: J Rodenburg
    Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro

    Lottie Fry with 14-year-old stallion Everdale
    Owner: Van Olst Horses
    Breeder: P Kluytmans
    Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro

    Andrew Gould with 12-year-old stallion Indigro
    Owner: Tatiana and Max Skillman
    Breeder: J Deenan
    Breeding: by Negro, out of a mare by Jazz

    Carl Hester with 15-year-old stallion Fame
    Owners: rider, Fiona Bigwood and Mette Dahl
    Breeder: VOFG and M Gerritsen
    Breeding: by Bordeaux 28, out of a mare by Rhodium

    Gareth Hughes with 10-year-old mare Lufada MVL
    Owner: Monica Lindstedt
    Breeder: Coudelaria Do Monte Velho PRT
    Breeding: by Franquelin, out of a mare by Quixote

    Becky Moody with 11-year-old gelding Jagerbomb
    Owners: rider and Jo Cooper
    Breeder: rider
    Breeding: by Dante Weltino OLD, out of a mare by Jazz

    Sadie Smith with 10-year-old mare Swanmore Dantina
    Owner: rider
    Breeder: Ben St John Hames
    Breeding: by Dante Weltino OLD, out of a mare by Charatan W

    Laura Tomlinson with nine-year-old gelding Full Moon II
    Owners: rider and her mother Ursula Bechtolsheimer
    Breeder: Dr W Bechtolsheimer
    Breeding: by Fuerstenball OLD, out of a mare by IPS Gribaldi.

    A British Equestrian spokesperson said selection decisions are subject to athlete and horse maintaining fitness and performance. The squad of four combinations and the grooms who will travel to Crozet, plus non-travelling reserves, will be announced on or around 31 July.

    “The funding that the British Equestrian World Class Programme receives from the National Lottery and UK Sport is pivotal in preparing our teams for senior championships and supporting them on the ground,” she said.

    “British Equestrian is also extremely grateful for the support we enjoy from our partners – Agria, Bates Saddles, D&H, NAF, SEIB and Toggi – and team suppliers – Equi-Trek and Lotus Romeo. We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class Programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships.”

