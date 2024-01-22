A fabulous first foal, a horse mistreated with coconut oil, and other things the equestrian world is talking about





1. Like father, like daughter

The first foal by legendary Flat racehorse Stradivarius has been born at The National Stud. The filly, bred by Wretham Stud, is out of the Bated Breath mare Give Me Breath, and arrived safely in the early hours of last Monday morning (15 January). “I’m astonished at how much this first foal is like the Strad in both her colouring and movement, being chestnut with a big white blaze,” said Stradivarius’s owner/breeder, Bjorn Nielsen.

2. Home remedy increased horse’s pain and suffering

The prosecution of a man who used coconut oil in an attempt to treat his horse’s painful skin condition has highlighted the need to seek veterinary advice rather than use home remedies. Daniel Banham, 24, of Carters Hill Park, Reading, was banned from keeping horses for eight years, and given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, at West Hampshire Magistrates’ Court on 6 December.

The vet’s report stated: “He failed in his duty by failing to seek veterinary help for his horse’s very obvious and severe skin condition and concerning weight loss. His choice to apply coconut oil significantly increased this animal’s pain and suffering by conducting and amplifying the sun’s heat on to his severely damaged skin.”

3. A horsey home for £500,000

Could this detached two-bedroom bungalow with five stables and further outbuildings, 20x40m outdoor school, post and rail paddocks with water troughs and a field shelter, all set in four acres, be the home of your dreams? There is good hacking in the local area, most notably Pembrey Beach (three miles), as well as forestry riding in Pembrey Small Woods by permit.

