A horsey home complete with arena, stables and grazing, all for £500,000





This property might be on the bijou side, but it offers a wonderful set-up for humans and horses alike, and is just a short distance from the beach too.

Greenacres is two miles from the village of Trimsaran in Carmarthenshire in Wales. Kidwelly is three-and-a-half miles from the front door while the coastal resort of Burry Port is also three-and-a-half miles away. The towns of Llanelli and Carmarthen are seven-and-a-half and 12 miles away respectively, while junction 48 of the M4 is also 12 miles away.

There is some good hacking in the local area, most notably Pembrey Beach (three miles), as well as forestry riding in Pembrey Small Woods by permit.

Local equestrian centres include Beacons Equestrian (21 miles), Little Mill Equestrian (17 miles), and Oaktree Equestrian (28 miles).

Ffos Las Racecourse is three miles from the front door.

Dyffryn Tywi Equine Clinic is 19 miles away, should you need veterinary assistance. If hunting is your thing, you can head out with either the Llandeilo Farmers or the Sennybridge Farmers.

This property is on the market with Rural Scene with a guide price of £500,000. Let’s take a look around…

The current owner comprehensively refurbished the property in 2002 and developed the equestrian facilities too.

There are four loose boxes in a stable yard, plus a foaling box, tack room, hay store/workshop and a further storage shed.

There is also a 40x20m post and railed manége with a sand surface.

The paddocks are post and railed with water troughs and a field shelter too. In all, this property sits in four acres.

Greenacres is approached via a country lane, through a private gated entrance into a hard-core yard with plenty of parking.

There is a rear lawned garden with a patio.

The property is a detached bungalow and features a main entrance, conservatory and a utility/breakfast room.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of modern units, while an inner hall leads to the sitting room.

There are two bedrooms, one of which has stars rising to an additional attic bedroom, and a door opening to loft space, which has scope to provide conversion to provide a further bedroom, subject to any necessary permissions.

The bathroom is fitted with a jacuzzi bath with a shower over.

