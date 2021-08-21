Stallion found stuck over gate after pursuit of mares goes wrong





An amorous stallion was left high and dry when he found himself stuck on top of a gate he had attempted to jump to join a field of mares.

The RSPCA was alerted by walkers who found the coloured horse with his front legs one side of the metal five-bar gate and his hind legs the other, at an RSPB nature reserve in Rochester, Kent

RSPCA inspector Tina Nash, who attended the scene, said: “He obviously thought he could clear the 4ft gate but it seems this lovely lad isn’t the greatest showjumper and got himself stuck halfway.

“If he’d have spent a little more time looking and investigating, he’d have realised that he could have walked along the fenceline a little further, and could have just trotted around to see his lady friends.”

Tina established that it would be impossible to free the stallion without causing him further injury so she called Kent Fire and Rescue Service for assistance.

“A wonderful crew fitted straps underneath and carefully winched him up and off of the gate and back onto all four hooves,” she said.

The horse was given pain relief by the attending vet and also required treatment for injuries sustaines during his ordeal but is expected to make a full recovery.

A spokesman for Kent Fire and Rescue Service said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at around 14:41 to rescue a horse on Mead Wall near Rochester on 10 August. One fire engine, along with the animal rescue unit, was sent to the scene. Crews used specialist equipment to lift the horse off a metal gate.

“Animal rescue emergencies are as important as any other for Kent Fire and Rescue Service. The animal rescue unit is made up of specially trained firefighters, who have a passion for helping all creatures great and small.”

You may also be interested in…

Horse stuck on gate has lucky escape Henry was freed uninjured from his predicament US horse stuck on sandbank airlifted to safety A horse has been rescued by helicopter after spending five days stranded on a sandbank in Arizona Horse saved from water-filled ditch Horse stuck in flooded ditch on Somerset levels is lifted to safety by firemen Horse rescued by fire brigade after getting stuck in roof A horse in Northamptonshire had a to be rescued by fire crews last week after jumping through a roof and Horse stuck on gate rescued by firefighters The overambitious horse was winched to safety after attempting to jump the gate and becoming stuck Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with SUN10 discount code

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.