Rescuers work together to help horses up to their bellies in flooded fields





Multiple agencies worked together to help three horses who were stranded in water almost up to their bellies in Wellingborough.

The RSPCA, Animals In Need, a vet and Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue had together been monitoring the horses since concerns were first reported on Tuesday morning (26 November).

“Heavy rainfall overnight had resulted in flooding in the area, but the field on Turnells Mill Lane where the horses are kept, was particularly hard hit, with the water level almost touching the horse’s bellies, posing a serious risk to their welfare,” an RSPCA spokesperson said.

“An attempt was made by the teams to secure the horses on Wednesday afternoon but due to the conditions it was not possible so the situation was closely monitored. Overnight the water level reduced revealing areas of dry standing, and the RSPCA has this morning [28 November] been able to provide the horses with hay and forage.”

An RSPCA inspector for the Northamptonshire area will continue to monitor the horses, and the charity is trying to contact the owner of the horses to ensure their future safety.

Jason Finch, national water rescue coordinator at the RSPCA, said: “I’m very pleased to say that currently, the horses are now safe and well as the water level has reduced and revealed dry areas for them to stand, and we were able to provide them with some hay this morning – which they seemed very grateful for!

“We want to thank everyone who was concerned about the horses and reported them to us, and hope they are reassured that collectively we carefully monitored them over the last few days to make sure we could do everything we can to help them if needed.

“The horses are not well handled which posed a challenge for us, and a vet was present to offer advice, but thankfully, we are confident that the horses are no longer at immediate risk.”

Mr Finch added that flood waters can rise very fast, urging owners to act early if there are local warnings.

“Make sure you have a plan so you know how to get your animals out of danger if the worst was to happen and you found yourself caught up in flooding,” he said.

“Don’t put your own life or another’s life in danger to attempt an animal rescue and call us for help in an emergency.”

Floodline on 0845 988 1188 has information and flood warnings 24 hours a day, or there is information on the Environment Agency or Natural Resources Wales websites.

