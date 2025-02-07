Horse who may have been tangled in his rug straps has to be winched out of thick mud





A horse who had to be rescued by emergency services as he was stuck in deep mud may have collapsed after his legs got tangled in his rug straps, it is believed.

Firefighters, vets and the RSPCA worked together to free the cob, who was found stuck in a field in Edenbridge, Kent, on 25 January. The RSPCA had had reports of a horse who was stuck and unable to stand.

RSPCA inspector Cora Peeters and animal rescue officer (ARO) Chloe Wilson found the 12-year-old cob in an area of the field that was “extremely boggy with mud higher than ankle-deep”.

“Other horses in the field were happily grazing in other parts of the field that were not as muddy,” an RSPCA spokesperson said, adding that the horse, nicknamed Albert, could not stand. A vet from Lingfield Equine Veterinary Practice was called but the three were unable to get Albert to his feet.

“Poor Albert was really weak and the vet was growing increasingly concerned for his condition and suspected him to be struggling with hypothermia, so it was vital we got him to his feet as soon as we could,” said Chloe. “Luckily, Kent Fire and Rescue Service was able to spare its technical rescue crew to support us in the rescue, for which we were incredibly grateful.”

The team managed to get Albert on to a board and pulled him out of the mud.

“Away from the mud, Albert was able to sit up a little, and he started to chew on some hay which was a really promising sign, but he was still too weak to get on his feet, so the firefighters used their specialist equipment to lift him to standing,” Chloe said. “It was fantastic they were able to spare some time to help us rescue Albert, as we couldn’t have done it without their special expertise and equipment. It’s a wonderful example of how we can all work together to help animals when they really need us.”

The RSPCA pair and the vet rubbed Albert all over with towels to help warm him. Once he was able to stand on his own, he was taken to the Lingfield hospital.

Practice director Rachel Atherton said: “Albert is showing a really promising sign of recovery at the moment, and we’re treating him with pain relief for his muscles and stiffness, caused by the ordeal.

“We suspect his legs had become trapped in the straps on his rug which is how he came to be collapsed, and that he was then unable to get himself up because the mud was so thick and deep.

“Albert has become a firm favourite with our staff at the hospital, who are making sure he is very spoiled, and enjoying a cosy, warm bed out of the wind and rain and mud whilst he recovers. We often work alongside the RSPCA and are really glad to be able to play a big part in Albert’s rescue.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now