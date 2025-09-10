Rescuers ‘horrified’ as neglected, underweight horse found almost bald from untreated skin condition *warning: upsetting pictures*





A horse whose skin was so sore, inflamed and broken that he was almost bald – and whose condition “horrified” those sent to rescue him – was put down after police were called.

Two people responsible for the care of Dynamite have been banned from keeping animals for 10 years. Wayne Kenneth Brown, 55, and 83-year-old Margaret Jean Southall, of Broughton Claverley, Wolverhampton, both pleaded guilty to animal welfare offences and were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 21 August.

“Dynamite was underweight and suffering from severe skin disease,” an RSPCA spokesperson said. “He had hair loss, thickened skin, scabs, ulcers and bleeding from self-trauma due to intense itching.

“He also experienced diarrhoea and had gastric ulcers, likely due to a lack of adequate food. Sand was also present in his large intestine, and there was inflammation in his small and large intestines.”

Brown and Southall had not sought veterinary attention, the spokesperson said, and had “neglected basic preventative healthcare”.

RSPCA inspector Fiona Howell, who investigated for the animal welfare charity, was “horrified” by Dynamite’s condition.

“He had 80% hair loss, and wounds covering his face, head and body; the worst of them on his rear end from the dock to his thighs, and on his forehead.

“The skin over his body resembled leather. He was visibly underweight and passing watery droppings in the form of diarrhoea. There was a large amount of mud and normal faeces in the field shelter. The gateway and area surrounding the field shelter was covered by deep mud which was difficult to walk through.

“He was standing with his hind quarters tucked under him. His ears were back and his muzzle tightly clenched. He was also grinding his teeth. He looked like he was in pain and uncomfortable.”

Ms Howell contacted police to seize Dynamite, and a horse transporter to take him to a vet, but Southall, the horse’s legal owner, took the decision to put him down on site.

A vet who examined the evidence on Dynamite’s condition after a post-mortem, said: “All the problems and suffering seen in Dynamite could all have been avoided by reasonable practical means. It is my expert opinion that the owner has not taken reasonable steps to meet the needs of the horses to be protected from pain, injury, suffering and disease.”

Warning, graphic and distressing images

The court heard both were of previous good character, which was taken into account, and that Southall had been suffering from ill health at the time.

As well as the 10-year ban, which cannot be appealed for two years, Brown was given a 12-month community order and ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 80 hours’ unpaid work. Southall was also given a 12-month order and ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation days, and ordered to pay £200 costs.

Ms Howell said: “All animals deserve better than to have their suffering ignored. Those caring for animals have a responsibility to ensure the needs of their animals are met, which includes making sure they have a suitable diet and veterinary care for any health conditions.”

