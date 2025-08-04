



The rescuers of a young pony “left for dead” at half his ideal bodyweight, wounded and suffering from strangles say he may not pull through, as they appeal for information on those responsible.

The RSPCA took in Casper, who was found by a member of the public in a field near Ambion Lane in Sutton Cheney, Leicestershire, on 23 July. He weighed 75kg – the RSPCA described him as “severely emaciated” – and had a large open, infected wound under his jaw.

“The RSPCA attended and contacted a vet to assess the pony and administer first aid,” a spokesperson for the charity said. “The police also attended to seize the pony, who is thought to be a three-year-old Shetland cross and only 8hh, and he is now in RSPCA care.

“Casper is currently under a vet and being cared for at a private boarding facility. His prognosis is sadly still uncertain at this stage.”

Casper also tested positive for strangles on arrival.

RSPCA chief inspector Sarah Bate, said: “Poor Casper was in a terrible state when he was found; he only weighs around 75kg and a healthy pony of his size should be at least double that.

“He has a large gaping infected wound under his jaw and he is so emaciated you can see his bones. He is now in our care at a private boarding facility – his prognosis at this stage is still uncertain – but we are doing all we can to help him. He’s a sweet friendly boy and it’s so sad to think that he has just been abandoned alone.

“He was microchipped but it was not registered, so we are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch with us.”

Anyone who has any information about Casper, or who saw anything relevant, is asked to call the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 1585183.

