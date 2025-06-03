



A tiny foal who was tied to a post and “discarded like rubbish for someone else to deal with” may not have been dead when he was dumped.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the body of the skewbald colt was found in a ditch near the entrance of a nature reserve in Bowers Gifford, Basildon, Essex on 4 or 5 May.

“The young foal had been tied to a sign post by some blue rope, which was also attached to the foal’s legs,” a spokesperson for the RSPCA said.

“It is suspected that his body was driven to the location on a trailer or truck by those responsible, who then tied rope from his legs to the post and drove away, dragging his body out of the vehicle on to the floor.

“The foal had some wounds to the front legs and back of rear legs and scrapes to the side of the body and there was also evidence of wood shavings on the coat. It is not known if the foal was dead at the time he was dumped.”

Warning, upsetting picture

The spokesperson said it is not uncommon for welfare charities to be called about dumped dead horses as “disposing of a horse’s body has cost implications which means dead horses are often discarded like rubbish”.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Joe White, who is investigating the incident, said: “It’s incredibly sad to think this poor foal had died and those who were meant to care for him just dumped his body for somebody else to deal with in such a public place, it’s hugely irresponsible.

“We do not know the cause of death or if he was dead or alive at the time he was dumped, but we are keen to find out more about this poor foal. How his body came to be dumped here, and who owned him as the circumstances in which his body was disposed of is suspicious.” Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA in confidence by calling the inspector appeal line on 0300 1238018, quoting incident reference 01511198.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now