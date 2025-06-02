Joy from suffering: ‘miracle’ foal born to mare likely saved from export to Europe for slaughter





A pregnant mare who was one of a lorryload intercepted en route to Europe – probably for slaughter – has defied the odds to give birth to a healthy “miracle” foal.

Amy was one of the “trafficked 20”, a group of horses crammed into an unsuitable lorry and intercepted in Dover at the end of last year. Many of the horses were too sick to travel, and five had to be put down.

But Amy has given birth to a filly, who has been named Joy and has been taken her first steps at World Horse Welfare’s Norfolk rescue and rehoming centre.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “This lucky foal’s story of survival against all odds highlights the need for tighter regulations around equine identification and traceability to disrupt the illegal trade of horses. They are transported thousands of miles in appalling conditions to an unknown fate that can include having their lives cut short in a European slaughterhouse.”

The group, including Amy, included leisure horses, thoroughbreds and Connemaras whose journey had started in Northern Ireland. They were on their way to the Continent when they were stopped by Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) in December owing to concerns about their welfare.

“It is believed that seven of the horses, who were claimed back by their owners, were being moved legitimately and may have provided a cover for those being moved illegally,” the spokesperson said. “The remaining horses were likely destined for slaughter or intended to be sold for a purpose they weren’t suited for due to health or age. Many were too sick and weak to travel yet had been crammed into an unsuitable lorry. One foal was on the floor and unable to get back on his feet.”

Amy was one of eight horses who were taken in by World Horse Welfare; many were underweight, some had strangles, two pneumonia and others skin conditions.

“Initial checks also revealed that Amy had two microchips and therefore two identities – a practice often used by those involved in the illegal trade in horses to create a smokescreen to hide their actions and the horses’ history,” the spokesperson said. “Investigations into the backgrounds of the Trafficked 20 are ongoing and the charity is using the findings from this case and what it has already uncovered about the Dover 26 to support a call for action.

“Given the horrific conditions Amy endured during the journey, and her poor condition, it’s remarkable that both mother and foal are doing so well. Amy is now safe, and Joy is taking her first steps surrounded by care and the promise of a lifetime of love and security at World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm.”

The charity’s chief executive Roly Owers said even sick and underweight horses such as these can make profits for “unscrupulous traders”.

“Smugglers cut costs by cramming horses on to overloaded vehicles and skipping feed and water,” he said. “If they don’t sell for riding or breeding, some still end up going for fattening and slaughter where traders make a final profit, no matter how poor the horses’ condition.

“The ban on live exports to slaughter now makes it illegal to export horses from Great Britain for fattening and slaughter, but sadly it is still all too easy for once well cared for horses to be exploited by those who only view them as commodities. Those involved in the trade know they can operate with impunity as a result of a flawed system.

“Horses crossing borders with different jurisdictions and identification policies, and paper-based ID, the mainstay for most, simply isn’t good enough to protect these vulnerable animals. For the evidence to be robust and those responsible held accountable World Horse Welfare is working with the wider horse sector, to push for a digitalised equine identification and traceability system in the UK and EU.”

The spokesperson added that the care of Amy, Joy and the other rescued horses has been possible thanks to supporters’ donations.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now