



Five ponies who were among the “Dover 26” rescued from an overloaded transporter in Kent are now ready to find their new homes.

The horses were discovered crammed onto the transporter last autumn. Of the 26 on board, only 19 had the necessary paperwork for the journey.

Many had health issues, at least one was infected with equine influenza, and World Horse Welfare believes that some were destined for a European slaughterhouse. One was in such poor condition that she had to be put down.

The rescued equines were taken to World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre, where they have been cared for and undergone rehabilitation programmes.

The charity said the group has made “a remarkable recovery” and five mares – Crocus, Dior, Foxy, Heyday and Mair – are now ready to be rehomed.

“I remember so clearly the arrival of the Dover 26, they were so frightened and they’d clearly all been through a harrowing experience,” said Lizzie Bird, assistant farm manager at Hall Farm.

“Soon after they arrived, we found that the group was carrying equine influenza and the outbreak forced the farm to go into lockdown while the horses were treated.

“Since then, we have worked hard to build their trust in people with careful handling and dedicated care. We are delighted that the first of the group are ready to rehome.

“All five mares deserve a second chance in a home with a sympathetic rehomer where they can feel safe and secure.”

H&H covered how the case highlighted the ways in which vulnerable equines can fall through the cracks in a news story this summer. The case also featured on the RTÉ Investigates documentary Horses – Making a Killing in June.

A World Horse Welfare spokesman added: “The case of the Dover 26 highlights the harsh realities faced by the thousands of animals caught up in the illegal trade of horses.

“Every year, thousands of horses are subjected to long and gruelling journeys across the UK and Europe, forced to experience awful conditions, as they are smuggled towards an unknown fate. World Horse Welfare has recently launched a campaign to urge supporters and animal-lovers to write to their MPs to make sure they speak out against horse smuggling in the UK parliament.”

For information on the campaign, visit the World Horse Welfare petition page

