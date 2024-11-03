‘An incredible legacy’: posthumous award for passionate, dedicated welfare champion





An RSPCA inspector who “dedicated her life to fighting animal cruelty” has been honoured with a posthumous award in recognition of her work.

Kirsty Withnall, who worked for the RSPCA for 23 years, was named the winner of the animal welfare award at the Charity Toward Awards, on 16 October. Kirsty’s family attended the ceremony with her RSPCA colleagues, acting head of special operations Ian Briggs and chief inspector Will Mitchell, to collect the award in her memory.

Throughout her life Kirsty championed animal welfare. She started with the RSPCA as an inspector, then became a specialist equine officer, and later joined the charity’s special operations unit to investigate the most serious and organised animal welfare crime. She died in April from cancer, shortly after she won the Sir Colin Spedding Award at the National Equine Forum this year.

“We’re so proud that Kirsty has been posthumously honoured with this award, it’s certainly well deserved,” said Mr Mitchell.

“She leaves an incredible legacy after having such a positive impact on so many animals’ lives. She was an inspiring and fearless investigator and rescuer and an avid advocate for animal welfare.

“She was also a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend – and we were incredibly privileged to have worked beside her, and learn from her compassion and kindness.”

The Charity Today Awards bring together “the most inspiring and impactful causes” across the country, and founder Lee Rayment said “Kirsty’s passion and commitment to animal welfare were truly inspiring”.

“The judges felt it was important to honour her memory in a meaningful way by awarding her the animal welfare award,” he said.

Kirsty’s father, late husband, and brother were given the James E Smith special recognition award – named in memory of Lee Rayment’s grandfather Private James Edward Smith, a veteran of the Burma war.

“The special recognition award was presented to Kirsty’s family and colleagues at the RSPCA as a tribute to their dedication in ensuring that Kirsty’s work is remembered and acknowledged publicly today,” said Mr Rayment.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now