Spur rules, money-saving deals, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Is FEI dressage ready to call time on spurs?

As part of the FEI rules revision process, the International Dressage Officials Club (IDOC) is suggesting the requirement for riders competing in international dressage competitions to wear spurs of some form – which includes “dummy spurs” without a shank – be changed so equestrian athletes can ride without spurs if they wish. This would bring international competition in-line with British Dressage rules.

2. The tragic loss of a rider on the road

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of a woman in her 50s who died at the scene of an “incident” involving a ridden horse and a motorcyclist in Wiltshire on Sunday, 9 July. According to Wiltshire Police, the person on the motorbike and the horse both suffered minor injuries.

3. Great savings on equestrian kit on Amazon Prime Day

While Amazon might not be your immediate go-to for your equestrian online shopping, there are some great savings available during the two-day Amazon Prime Day event (11–12 July). We’ve done the hard work for you by finding the best deals that will interest the equestrian audience, so grab them while you can.

