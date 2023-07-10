Rider dies and horse injured in ‘blind bend incident’ with motorcyclist





A rider has died at the scene of an “incident” involving a ridden horse and a motorcyclist in Wiltshire.

The woman, who was in her 50s, was declared dead at the scene yesterday (Sunday, 9 July), Wiltshire Police said, and the person on the motorbike and the horse both suffered minor injuries.

A spokesman for the force said the incident occurred on Bollands Hill, near Seend.

“At around 3.40pm, we responded following reports that a horse and rider had fallen after the horse was spooked by a motorcycle approaching from a blind bend,” the spokesman said.

“Sadly, the horse rider – a woman in her 50s from Melksham – suffered injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

“Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time. Both the motorcyclist and the horse suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been made.”

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact the force’s serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597, quoting log number 221 of Sunday’s date. Alternatively, they can contact the team directly at SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.

