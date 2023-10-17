Fox-Pitts’ much-loved National Hunt mare retired from racing





The wonderful National Hunt mare Snow Leopardess has been retired from racing.

The 11-year-old grey, who was trained by Charlie Longsdon throughout her career, clocking almost £250,000 in the process, will go to stud.

“She’s retired now, she’s back home and she just didn’t owe us anything,” Charlie said to Racing TV. “She had a few soundness issues at the end but she’s just been the most amazing servant.”

Snow Leopardess is owned by the Fox-Pitt family and is a fifth-generation home-bred, having been bred by William Fox-Pitt’s mother, Marietta Fox-Pitt.

“She’s with Mrs Fox-Pitt, Alice Fox-Pitt’s mother-in-law, and she’ll go to stud in the spring,” said Charlie. “All good things have to come to an end. They were amazing days, a lot of fun.”

Snow Leopardess’ career highlights include winning the 2021 Becher Chase at Aintree, becoming the first mare to do so after a great round of jumping, and the Virgin Bet Mares’ Chase, which is a listed contest, at Exeter in 2022. Her last run came in the Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham Festival this March, when finishing sixth. She won nine times throughout her career, including in bumpers, over hurdles and fences.

It won’t be the first time Snow Leopardess has been put into foal, as she already has progeny in the form of Red Panda, after being sent to stud while recovering from a previous injury. Red Panda is also in training with Charlie and it is planned she will make her racecourse debut in the next few weeks, according to the trainer.

