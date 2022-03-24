Sir Mark Todd: update on disciplinary hearing





Sir Mark Todd’s British Horseracing Authority (BHA) disciplinary hearing has been adjourned owing to “legal issues”.

The independent disciplinary panel of the BHA met today (24 March) to consider whether Mark breached a rule by engaging in “conduct prejudicial to the good reputation of horseracing” by striking a horse multiple times with a tree branch on 29 August 2020.

But panel chairman James O’Mahony adjourned the case stating “legal issues” had arisen that required “careful consideration”. A new hearing date has not been announced.

On 16 February the BHA confirmed the interim suspension of Mark following video footage shared online, which is said to have been recorded during a clinic in 2020.

Mark “wholeheartedly” apologised for his actions and stepped down from his role as World Horse Welfare patron.

“One of the main things I preach is about establishing a mutual respect between horse and rider and that patience and kindness is the best way to get results,” he said.

“I believe this is one of the main attributes along with a great empathy with animals that has enabled me to have a long and successful career in eventing.

“I am very disappointed in myself that I did not adhere to that in this case.”

The BHA interim suspension means Mark cannot race horses in Great Britain or internationally while the investigations continue.

