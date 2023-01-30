‘One of the greatest horses to ever live’: legendary showjumper dies aged 30





Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum has paid tribute to the incomparable Shutterfly, the “greatest partner anyone could ever have”.

The legendary showjumper, who won three World Cup Finals and individual European gold with Meredith in their stellar career together, died on 28 January, aged 30.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I am sad to announce that we lost Shutterfly this morning,” Meredith said. “He was a unique and irreplaceable part of our lives.”

Meredith spotted the Silvio I gelding as a six-year-old; a “doubtful, unsure youngster” who “blossomed into one of the greatest horses to ever live”.

“He won three World Cup finals, two top ten finals, the Rolex Grand Prix of Aachen, amongst many other prestigious titles,” she said. “He brought me to the top of the world ranking list, as the only women ever, where I was able to enjoy #1 for 24 months.”

Meredith and “Petey” finished fourth individually at the 2008 Olympics and won individual and team bronze for Germany at the 2006 World Equestrian Games in Aachen. He also jumped – and won – his last class at Aachen in 2011, beating the best in the world to take the Preis von Europa aged 18.

He had since been enjoying his retirement with Meredith at home.

“We will miss the kind and sweet-hearted Petey who stuck his nose in the baby carriage and softly nuzzled my daughter Brianne just days after she was born,” Meredith said. “I am sure that caress gave her the passionate love for horses she has today.

“I will miss you my friend and I appreciate every moment I had with you. You were the greatest partner anyone could ever have. You will never be forgotten Petey. Rest in peace my love.”

