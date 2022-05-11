‘Schoolmaster’ lessons warning, and more things the horse world is talking about





1. ‘Schoolmaster’ lessons warning

Coaches have been reminded that they must hold a licence to provide lessons on their own horses – and are breaking the law if they do so without one. There have been reports of an increase in adverts on social media from coaches, who are not operating as part of a riding school, offering lessons on their own horses – for example, providing lessons on “schoolmasters”. The British Horse Society confirmed to H&H that to do this, a licence is required by law.

2. Fan favourite retires

Kirsty Short has paid tribute to her five-star icon Cossan Lad, who has retired to enjoy his senior years in the rolling hills of Leicestershire after being with her “every step of the way”.

The eye-catching Carnaval Bouncer son, now aged 20, competed at 10 five-stars in his 15-year eventing career, winning fans for his enthusiastic jumping style. Kirsty spoke to H&H in a video at Badminton Horse Trials, where she was spectating this year, about her memories of riding Bouncer at the event and to pay tribute to the “cheeky but kind” grey gelding.

3. Eric Lamaze

Friends and fans of retired Canadian Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper Eric Lamaze have come forward to highlight what made him such a showjumping legend throughout his riding career. Eric announced in March that he would be retiring from the sport, owing to ill health, and has taken the role as Canada’s showjumping chef d’equipe. Swiss showjumper and fellow Olympic gold medallist Steve Guerdat, and frequent face on the Canadian team, Tiffany Foster, are among those to honour the “inspirational” rider.

