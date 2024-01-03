‘Enjoy your retirement, buddy’: successful horse steps back, leaving ‘magical memories’





Sceau Royal, who clocked 17 wins during his 54-race career, has been retired, leaving his owners with “magical memories”.

The 12-year-old, who was trained by Alan King and owned by Simon Munir and Issaac Souede is a Grade One winner, having landed the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown in 2017, and he landed three Grade Two Elite Hurdles at Wincanton and last got his head in front back in Listed company at Kempton in October 2022. He won almost £724,000.

Although he was an 11-time winner over hurdles, the son of Doctor Dino also enjoyed a stellar career over fences, winning six times over the larger obstacles. Notable victories included the 2018 Grade Two Shloer Chase at Cheltenham and his defeat of Champ in the 2021 Grade Two Game Spirit Chase at Newbury.

Part-owner Simon Munir said: “We have decided the time has come to retire our double green flag bearer Sceau Royal. 54 career runs winning 17 times – he has joined a family in Exmoor where he will be showjumping and embarking upon a RoR programme. Thanks Sceau and Alan King for the wonderful memories.

”We decided that the time was right to call it a day. Sceau Royal leaves us with some magical memories.”

Jockey Daryl Jacob enjoyed a wonderful association with Sceau Royal, and was aboard from the start of the gelding’s career with Alan, starting with an easy victory in a juvenile hurdle at Warwick in 2015.

Jacob said: “Sceau Royal was my best friend. He had heart, ability, willingness, bravery – everything, He was my winning-most horse (15) and I will cherish all of those days we had together. Alan and the team did a fabulous job, and I’ll miss Sceau Royal – enjoy your retirement, buddy.”

