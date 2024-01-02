‘She calls him Pegasus’: fan favourite bows out for a retirement of fun on Dartmoor





National Hunt legend and fan favourite Frodon has been retired after a glittering career in racing.

The 12-year-old bowed out after the 2023 King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, in a fashion that “ends his racing story the perfect way”.

Frodon won 19 of his 52 career starts, including the 2020 King George and the 2019 Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, clocking nearly £1.2m in prize money for trainer Paul Nicholls and owner Paul Vogt.

He won 11 races under Bryony Frost, who will take care of Frodon in his retirement.

Paul Nicholls said: “Frodon has been a legend for Team Ditcheat since he joined us from France as a three-year-old in late 2015.

“It was the right thing to do after his final run in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day. He led for a while and ran his usual solid race, but doesn’t quite have the legs these days and was last of the five to finish.”

Bryony paid ribute to her time on the racecourse with Frodon.

“I’ve a whole tonne of emotions that have flooded in with Frodon’s retirement,” she said. “A formidable partner to be beside. He wore his heart on his sleeve, with no doubt ever we couldn’t do it. A true professional at his game.

“He became everyone’s horse because of the way he is and given so many memories that stand at the forefront of our fondest ones.

“He left the track on his terms and that ends his racing story the perfect way.

Bryony added that Frodon will join former National Hunt hero Black Corton at her Dartmoor base.

“His days now will be filled with joining Black Corton, carefree, galloping across the moor, beach rides, all you can eat haynet and whatever he finds fun!”

Paul Nicholls added: “He forged a brilliant partnership with Bryony, who likes to call him ‘Pegasus’.

“He will be missed by everyone involved with Team Ditcheat, in particular Michelle Kramer, who has looked after him for many years. The great thing is that he is finishing in one piece and will have a lovely time in retirement.”

