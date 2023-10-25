



Star chaser Frodon is to bow out at the end of this jumps season, to spend his retirement with the jockey who rode him to his most famous successes.

Bryony Frost and the 11-year-old, who have clocked up 11 wins together for Paul Nicholls, made a visit to Wincanton Primary School last week, as part of the RacingToSchool initiative, when Bryony confirmed the news.

“When he is ready to retire, he will be coming home with me which is great and we’ll be gallivanting around the moors somewhere!” she said. “We’ve had some amazing days together.”

Paul Vogt’s Frodon and Bryony made history at the Cheltenham Festival in 2019 when they won the Ryanair Chase – the first time a female jockey had won a Grade One race over fences at the event.

They also won the Grade One King George VI Chase at Kempton Park in 2020 and their most recent success together came in the 2022 Badger Beer Handicap Chase at Wincanton, which they will attempt to win for a second time on 11 November.

After winning the King George VI Chase, Bryony said: “We’ve just won the King George! I’ve had the absolute best time going round on Frodon — he’s just smashed everyone’s expectations. What a Christmas present he has given his owners, Mr and Mrs Vogt.

“He’s what you dream of as a little girl — he was absolutely epic and I’m so grateful to Paul for letting me ride Frodon.”

The gelding, who is by Nickname and out of a mare by Country Reel, has won £1,162,151 to date in the 50 races he has run under Rules – 28 with Bryony.

Frodon’s visit to Wincanton Primary School was organised by The Jockey Club, alongside RacingToSchool, an educational charity that aims to inspire young minds through the provision of free, interactive and healthy outdoor educational events for schools, staged at a variety of racing venues. The children watched video of Bryony and Frodon in action, learned about racing with former jockey Rob Bellamy, then met Frodon in the playground.

“It’s been absolutely awesome and the kids and Frodon loved it,” Bryony said after the visit. “They were chanting his name and saying ‘You’re going to win’!

“Frodon is phenomenal. He loves all the attention and just takes it in his stride. He’s brilliant.”

