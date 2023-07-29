



An exceptional grey gelding won his third Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) title in as many years, as he trotted off with the RIHS ladies’ hunter championship for the second time.

Alice Homer, 21, was in the saddle of Liz Prowting’s middleweight hunter campaigner Bloomfield Eloquence (James) to maintain their spot at the top of the line-up throughout the class in front of judges Esther Rostron (ride) and Brigit Ensten (conformation).

Alice and James, who is by Watermill Swatch, headed a super-strong class of 29 entries to repeat the exact result they achieved here in 2021, the same year they finished as runner up in the ladies’ final at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Last season, James won the middleweight hunter final under Alice’s mother Loraine Homer, the pair going on to secure the same class victory at HOYS just two months later.

“He felt like the winner from the moment he walked in the ring,” said Alice. “He really had his A-game on. He has been such a good horse over so many years, and he comes out like such a showman each time; I really do owe him a lot. He never gets complacent, even in the side saddle, where he is required to wait for me and be so polite. He’s had to gallop up that Hickstead hill so many times now, and he give it 100% every time.

“Today, he also gave the judge a brilliant ride, and she rode him beautifully.”

Alice has been on fine form all week, also finishing second in the heavyweight hunter final on Liz Prowting’s recent Great Yorkshire novice hero Bloomfield Distinction, who was making his first appearance at Hickstead.

Second place in the RIHS ladies’ hunter championship was Olivia Edmondson riding her own Willowcroft Regal Bronze nine-year-old Double Mocha.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.