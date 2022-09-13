Riders gather to pay respects to Her Majesty, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Riders pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II

As crowds lined the streets to pay their respects to The Queen on her final journey, what could have been more fitting than an equestrian guard of honour? As Her Majesty’s coffin made its way from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday (11 September), Emma Cheape’s family welcomed horses, riders and people on foot, to their fields bordering the M90, to pay tribute to one of the greatest equestrians of all. “It was a moment that won’t be forgotten very quickly,” Emma told H&H.

Find out how Princess Anne reacted to the sight

2. Equestrians put sport on hold for The Queen’s funeral

Equestrian sport and racing will be suspended on Monday, 19 September, the date of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, to give the horse world the opportunity to pay its respects to Her Majesty. The date has been announced as a bank holiday, and governing bodies for racing, showjumping and dressage have confirmed no sport will take place. No eventing is scheduled for 19 September.

Fixtures going ahead this week will include marks of respect

3. A change to flu vaccination rules for competition horses

As the shortage of equine flu vaccinations starts to bite, the FEI has approved a temporary change to its veterinary rules that will mean the normal six-month period between boosters is extended to 12 months. The change will be put in place “in combination with increased disease surveillance and a higher level of general biosecurity”. As a result, FEI vet rules concerning testing horses for equine herpes virus (EHV-1) will be expanded to include testing for equine flu.

Find out more about the rule changes

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.