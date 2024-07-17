Olympic rider’s fracture healing and other things the horse world is talking about





Minor fracture

There are positive signs that Olympic showjumper Harry Charles’s arm fracture will be healed by the Games. Harry fell while competing at Aachen the weekend before last but saw a specialist on his return to the UK, who diagnosed a “very small” and “quick-healing” fracture. Harry, who is to ride Romeo 88 in Paris, has been back in the saddle and H&H understands the outlook is positive.

Racing rallies

The racing and wider public have raised over £80,000 for commentator John Hunt, whose wife and two daughters were killed at their home last week. John and his third daughter, Amy, thanked all those who have sent messages of support. A man has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of murder.

Rehoming call

Owners who are struggling financially are urged to consider rehoming horses now rather than waiting for winter. After a National Equine Welfare Council survey on the impact the cost of living is having in the equestrian world, Blue Cross and World Horse Welfare made the call, to start the process during summer when there may be more homes available. Waiting until winter sets in means homes may be fewer, when the costs of keeping horses go up.

