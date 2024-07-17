Racing rallies to support commentator after three family members were killed





The racing world and wider public has rallied to support John Hunt and his daughter Amy after three members of their family were killed.

A fundraising page set up to support the BBC horseracing commentator and his family has raised over £80,000 so far.

Carol Hunt, 61, Hannah Hunt, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, died at their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, last Tuesday evening (9 July). A 26-year-old man from north London was arrested on Thursday evening on suspicion of three counts of murder.

John and Amy Hunt released a statement thanking all those who had sent them messages of support, which they said had been a comfort to them.

Mr Hunt’s colleague Matt Chapman is running the GoFundMe page, which was set up by Chad Yeomans.

“Hunty has always oozed decency,” Mr Chapman wrote.

“This GoFundMe page has the blessing of John and his family. I am sure, like me, you have been left numb by what has happened.

“I want to help. What can I do?

“That is a question many of you will be asking and have asked John in hundreds/thousands of messages that have meant so much to those involved.

“Well, what we can do is raise as much money as possible for the Hunt family, in particular daughter Amy.”

Mr Chapman said John would “so dearly love” for Amy to be able to get through life with no financial worries after this devastating incident.

“Of course, during these devastating times life continues,” he said. “If we can relieve any stress for the Hunts then why wouldn’t we all do so?

“This is a special family that has been left heartbroken. Please give anything you can to show them just how much we care and love them.”

