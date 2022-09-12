Homebred half-siblings reunited to come first and second at event





The owner and breeder of half-siblings who were placed first and second in a British Eventing open novice class said she is delighted to see them bringing joy to their new riders.

Kilimazing Brimstone, 10, won the section at Shelford Manor under Ella Howard, with 18-year-old Kilimazing Topaz, ridden by Anna Gilchrist, second.

They are both out of Connemara mare Eudene Moonstone; Topaz by thoroughbred Dow Jones and Brimstone by Connemara stallion Minsmere Sunseeker. They were bred by Tango Fawcett, who still owns them, and produced by her children Freddie and Jemima Fawcett.

“Ella won that class last year, and Jemima won it on Topaz the previous year, which is kind of amazing,” Tango told H&H.

Tango said she owned Moonstone for some 15 years until her death two or three years ago, but she can see her in her offspring.

“I can see her face so clearly when they turn and look at you,” she said. “It’s lovely our children have had such a wonderful time on these horses, and now other children are having a happy time. That makes me happy, and feel we’ve done that. How can you get any better than that, as a breeder?”

Tango added that her children have had most success on her home-breds; both Freddie, now 23, and Jemima, 18, still event and ride the young horses.

She added that it was touching to see the reunion of Topaz and Brimstone at the event, having been parted for about 10 months.

“What’s amazing is that once they’d met, and clocked each other, they were whinnying continuously to each other when they then parted,” she said. “People say horses don’t recognise [each other] but these two absolutely did; it was lovely.”

She added that Tango has competed to intermediate level but has stepped down owing to his age and when he has had enough, he will return home.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.