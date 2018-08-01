The next Altior? National Hunt star meets his younger brother

Nicky Henderson has welcomed an exciting new addition to his Seven Barrows yard, in the form of a half-brother to National Hunt star Altior.

The unbroken three-year-old was bought from the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale at the end of June and Nicky’s stable star appeared happy and intrigued to meet his new sibling.

“He only arrived at the yard last week and we have just started the process of breaking him in,” the five-time champion jump trainer told H&H.

“He is a beautiful-looking horse and, of course, it is lovely to have him in the yard. Obviously, I hope he proves to be as good as his brother, but if he turns out even half as good as Altior I will be pleased — he certainly seems to have a lovely temperament.”

Altior and the new prospect share the same dam in Monte Solaro, but different sires — Altior is by High Chaparral and his half-brother is sired by Milan.

Although the owner of the youngster has not yet been revealed, the Lambourn trainer confirmed that it is not Patricia Pugh, who owns Altior.

The eight-year-old made a dazzling comeback in February, following a wind operation before Christmas, by winning at Newbury. He went on to dominate this year’s Grade One Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March and the Celebration Chase at Sandown in April.

It took the top-class gelding’s unbeaten tally to an impressive 14 consecutive wins. Much to the delight of his many fans, Altior showed he had lost none of his exceptional ability under Nico de Boinville.

It will be a waiting game to see whether Nicky’s new arrival is a patch on Altior, but it is certainly something for National Hunt fans to look forward to in the not too distant future.

