School’s out! Altior and friends enjoy a well-earned (very) sunny holiday

The end of term is close for schools in the UK, but for stars of the National Hunt scene, the holidays are well and truly underway.

As many of these heroes prepare to go back to ‘class’, H&H takes a look at the jumpers enjoying some R&R in the summer sunshine…

Altior reflects on his third unbeaten season and shares some tips with his field pal, five-year-old Pacific De Baune

Looking happy and relaxed in the sun

Five-time Grade One winner Might Bite enjoys the sunshine

Winner of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National, One For Arthur tucks into some tasty grass on his summer holiday

The 12-year-old Eastlake relaxed after his eighth season

Sleepy racehorses at Dan Skelton’s yard make the most of the sunny weather

Anything for me? Dark Flame is ready for his close-up

While some others enjoy a jaunt around their holiday pad at Richard Rowe’s West Sussex base

Horses at Charlie Longsdon’s get stuck in to their holiday grub

And finally… going back to school would have been less of a struggle if it involved working on the beach, like these lucky horses, owned by Mike Grech and Stuart Parkin

