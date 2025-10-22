



Heartfelt tributes have been made to the outstanding Connemara stallion Silver Shadow, who died aged 27 on 11 October with his owners Liam Diamond and Dr. Philip McManus and their families at his side.

Known at home as “Shadow”, he was born in 1998, bred by the late Michael Lenihan in Galway, Ireland. He was purchased as a foal by Gabriel “Gaby” Corless. While watching his new colt out in the field, Gaby saw the sun throw a shadow down the hill, blending into a sliver-lined cloud formation that inspired the colt’s name.

In April 2002, the late Bobby Bolger purchased the four-year-old when he spotted his potential during a grading; Bobby was one of the three inspectors that day.

Bobby later put Silver Shadow through a Connemara Pony Breeders Society performance programme – which he managed with ease – and bred his first foal, a bay filly called Coral Misty Rose, now aged 22, who was a successful broodmare.

Silver Shadow’s performance career accelerated when John McManus and a teenage Michael Duffy piloted him swiftly through the SJI ranks, progressing to grade A, clocking up admirable SJI points and notably taking on the Nations Cup at Fontainebleau in 2007.

At the end of 2008, Silver Shadow left Ireland for a four-year stint in Italy, and then a further two years in Sweden.

“Back in Ireland in 2014, we were sending many performance ponies to Sweden and the lovely lady that we dealt with there told my Dad, Liam, about this lovely stallion standing in a field in Sweden,” said Priscilla Diamond. “Dad instantly knew who it was, and recognising a gap in the performance market back home, didn’t think twice. He purchased him and within days Silver Shadow was on a lorry returning to his home sod in Ireland.”

Liam co-owned Silver Shadow with Dr. Philip McManus for the remaining 11 years of the stallion’s life.

“Who owned which half was debatable, but there was never a cross word uttered between them over Silver Shadow and both were with him upon his passing,” said Priscilla.

During those years, Philip’s son John McManus retook the reins to showcase Shadow at Clifden’s Connemara Pony Breed Society Spring Show. He also competed in a handful of SJI shows in Galway up to 1.20m with young rider Callum Quinn before being retired from competition.

Shadow was available via AI only, but nevertheless became a prolific sire, even after having an operation to remove one testicle.

“He came home that evening and recovered quickly,” recalled Priscilla. “There was great joy and job satisfaction when I scanned his first mare in foal the following breeding season”.

Hailed as the Galileo of the Connemara breed, the Connemara stallion Silver Shadow has left an extensive legacy of great ponies who have notched up wins at major fixtures including Dublin Horse Show, Clifden, Horse of the Year Show and Fontainebleau.

Among his progeny are names that showing buffs may recognise such as twice Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) winner Lisnadrisha Tic Tac, as well as notable ponies aplenty across other performance disciplines including incomparable jumper Cul Ban Mistress, who has several FEI medals to her name, and Doon Laddie, who competed for Ireland and Denmark.

“I haven’t met a Shadow pony yet that doesn’t like to jump, and you can spot a Shadow baby a mile away,” said Priscilla.

Shadow made headlines for different reasons when he was taken from his stable in early 2016 and feared kidnapped. A social media frenzy ensued with #findshadow trending until his safe return.

“A certain breeder, who was also out on the search, told me that his Garda brother had the whole country looking for him. He was found safe and well and none the worse for wear. Looking back, it was a great week for conspiracy theorists and made a great talking point for a long time after,” said Priscilla.

Shadow was a born performer, be that in the jumping arena, at a parade, or when being shown in-hand, and he remained a fun-loving character into his twilight years.

“He loved going on the lorry and retained a ‘let’s go’ attitude. He paraded in the Dublin Connemara Stallion Parade twice – once with Philip McManus in 2019 – and later with my Dad in 2023. Shadow floated about oozing presence that day; despite being the oldest boy there, he absolutely loved the attention and star status,” said Priscilla.

“After his retirement from competition, he was ridden leisurely by my daughter Talitha, and the pair loved going to the beach. He was always still full of zest with a lust for life. Until the end, he loved his paddock and went out daily with the enthusiasm of a three-year-old colt, and he loved rolling in the mud – it made him happy.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now